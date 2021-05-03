Rules on domestic use of vaccine certificate to be laid down by June

Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Andres Sutt (Reform) said he hopes to establish rules on the domestic use of the coronavirus vaccine certificate by June.

"I think that we should have an action plan in place in June for how to safely re-open society and how and what role will the vaccine certificate play," Sutt told ERR on Monday.

The minister said cooperation between professional associations is critical and that the government also needs to develop a position. "This applies to the service sector, but also culture and event organization. We need to look at different solutions and opportunities here," Sutt said. "The sector clearly has interest and we are discussing it with them currently, trying to find out what the practical solutions are."

A digital vaccine certificate could become a precondition when entering service establishments, events and other similar situations. "But the primary precondition is that everyone who wishes to get vaccinated can do so," Sutt said and confirmed that as long as there are limitations to vaccinations and everyone cannot apply for a vaccination, no restrictions will not be imposed.

"But going forward - if everyone has been given an chance - I think establishing it is certainly possible," he noted.

On Friday, the digital coronavirus vaccine certificate launched with a QR code solution attached. The certificate can be opened in the digital registry. While the certificate now only shows the person's vaccination process, it will also show COVID-19 recovery and latest test results in the future.

The vaccine certificate is a hopeful solution for international travel in the near future. "The vaccination certificate is initially planned to facilitate free movement, but it might be a suitable solution to safely open and maintain the economy," Sutt said on Friday.

"Vaccine certificates could offer greater freedom to entrepreneurs and clients and would ensure that easing restrictions would not bring forth a new wave of the coronavirus. A prerequisite for this is vaccine availability so that there would be no discrimination," he noted.

