New restrictions in place across Estonia from May 3

Restrictions on education, retail and eateries will be eased from today (May 3).

The 2+2 rule and the obligation to wear a mask remain in place in public indoor spaces and social distancing is still in place outdoors.

Education

Children in grades 1–4, 9 and 12 will be allowed to resume contact learning, provided that measures have been taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

It is allowed to engage in sports or training, do youth work, and carry out hobby and refresher training activities indoors, as long as the 2+2 rule is followed. This means that two people can perform activities together, at least two metres from other people. Among other things, this means that all doubles that fall under the definition of individual sports, such as tennis, are also permitted.

When carrying out the activities, the 25 percent occupancy requirement must be taken into account. Group training and activities are still forbidden.

If safety rules for preventing the spread of the virus are followed, refresher courses and exams necessary for obtaining a fixed-term certificate attesting to the acquisition of a qualification can be organised.

Sports and fitness events, sports competitions

Outdoor sports competitions and fitness events are allowed for a maximum of 150 people who must be in groups of up to 10 (including the supervisor) that do not come into contact with each other. The event must end by 9 p.m. the latest.

The limit for participants in the highest divisions of sports, including the second division, will be relaxed, which means that up to 100 people, including staff, can take part in indoor competitions and up to 200 people in outdoor competitions.

Indoors, the 2 + 2 rule must be complied with when moving outside of the direct competition, e.g. in the changing rooms or concerning the activities of support staff. Spectators are prohibited in all competitions. There are no restrictions on the time of competitions of the highest divisions of sports.

Saunas, spas, swimming pools, and water parks

Outdoor swimming pools, water parks, spas, as well as hot tubs may be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. A sauna building on the same premises must remain closed. A maximum of 150 people in groups of up to 10 people may be present at an outdoor area at the same time.

Indoor saunas, spas, swimming pools, and water parks will remain closed.

From May 3, they may only be used for sporting and training, taking into account the restrictions on sports described above.

Museums and exhibition halls, religious services, public outdoor events and meetings

People can visit indoor museums and exhibition halls, taking into account the 2+2 rule and the 25 percent occupancy restriction. If a museum or an exhibition hall has several halls or other rooms open to the visitors, the 25 percent occupancy restriction must be observed separately for each room. Indoor group tours and audience programmes are not allowed, except for students of the same class that are allowed to resume contact learning and for children of the same kindergarten group. It is not allowed to organise children's birthday parties or other entertainment events in museums and exhibition halls. Museums and exhibition halls may be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Religious services and other public religious activities may be held, subject to the time, space, and occupancy restrictions set out above.

All other indoor public events, both cultural and entertainment events, will be subject to the current restrictions.

Public meetings and religious services as well as all other public outdoor events in the field of culture and entertainment can be attended by a maximum of 150 people. People must be in groups of up to 10 members that do not come into contact with each other. Events may be held from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Catering establishments

Eating in the outdoor dining areas of catering establishments is permitted until 9 p.m. Tables must be arranged in accordance with the 50 percent occupancy restriction and the 2+2 rule applicable to outdoor dining areas. The maximum amount of diners per table is 10.

Customers are still not allowed to eat and drink indoors in the sales and service halls of catering establishments. Take-away sale of food is allowed. If a workplace provides catering to its own employees, measures should be put in place to encourage eating at different times and, if possible, serving the food to-go. Hotels are still only allowed to provide catering to overnight guests as room service.

Opening private restaurants in hotel rooms is not permitted.

Trade and service establishments

All stores may open their doors for customers while taking the 2+2 rule and the 25 percent occupancy requirement into account separately for each store.

Existing restrictions for service facilities will not change, which means that they may be open if the 2+2 rule and the 25 percent occupancy requirement are complied with.

