Kontaveit through to French Open round three

Anett Kontaveit is through to the third round of the French Open after defeating local hero, or at least French player, Kristina Mladnovic, in straight sets, 6:2, 6:0, in the second round of the French Open, setting her up with a third round meeting with previous year's winner Iga Swiatek.

The victory was the fifth time Kontaveit has beaten Mladnovic, versus no losses.

The game was a marked contrast from the Estonian's round one encounter, being wrapped up in 53 minutes – less time than it took to put to bed the second set in Tuesday's three-set epic battle with Viktorija Golubic

After starting off fairly evenly, Kontaveit, ranked 31st in the world, broke her opponent's serve twice before going to take the set 6:2.

Mladenovic, world number 61, did not win any games thereafter as Kontaveit, 25, from Tallinn, powered to victory, at one point stringing together a streak of 10 points won consecutively, while her opponent managed to win only four points in the entire twenty-minute set.

"I found that I played an extremely good game and I'm very satisfied by my performance. That I went out aggressively and took the initiative, pleases me," Kontaveit said post-match.

The return of crowds amid easing coronavirus restrictions had also been worth a few points, she added.

"It's been so long since we last played in front of live spectators. I enjoyed the fact that they were here alongside our match. I have just got beyond round one, thanks to the fans," she added, a nod towards the fact that the past two years have seen her crash out in round one.

On to round three on the clay courts of the Roland Garros, Kontaveit faces the tournament's defending champion Iga Swiatek, who easily defeated Swedish player Rebecca Peterson.

