Kontaveit knocked out of Madrid Open

news
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Anett Kontaveit. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
news

Anett Kontaveit is out of the Mutua Madrid Open after losing in straight sets, 6:3, 6:1, to Maria Sakkari of Greece.

In a clay court encounter which lasted an hour – half the length of time Kontaveit's round one battle with Serbian player Nina Stojanovic did – the Estonian fought to take things to 3:3 in the first set, only to lose the next 14 points straight, and thus the set, 6:3.

Kontaveit, who recently replaced her British coach Nigel Sears, with whom she'd worked for three years, with Estonian Ain Suurthal, only one one more game against Sakkari, 19th in the world, failing to capitalize on two break points in the set opener, then losing her serve in the second game, and soon things were 3:0. While Kontaveit won her next service game, she lost the following serve while her opponent held on to her own, taking the set and match 6:1.

Both players served up one ace and one double fault, and both players won 64 points off their first serves, though Sakkari's second service success was better, at 88, than Kontaveit's, at 50. The Estonian, ranked 29th in the world, had had issues with her serve in the previous game against Stojanovic.

Kontaveit committed 12 unforced errors compared with Sakkari's seven, while she failed to convert the two break points she was presented with, as noted, while Sakkari converted four out of seven.

Kontaveit is next in action in the Rome tournament starting May 10. Sakkari, seeded 16th for the tournament, faces Karoline Muchova (CZE) in round three in Madrid.

Estonia's other top tennis player, Kaia Kanepi, was put out of the Madrid tournament in round two of the qualifiers.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:33

'Samost ja Sildam': State budget strategy only interim document

16:47

Kontaveit knocked out of Madrid Open

16:16

AK: Räpina horticultural school sees Japanese cherry trees in blossom

15:38

Expert: Third coronavirus wave likely

14:32

Gallery: Admiral Bellingshausen prepares for Arctic trip

12:11

Wastewater survey: Coronavirus levels remained stable through April

11:01

Health Board: 174 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, two deaths

09:09

Estonian rowers clinch victory in Zagreb World Rowing Cup stage

01.05

1+1 vaccination starts at Narva Hospital

01.05

Defense minister notes importance of Saaremaa defense-related firms

01.05

Cabinet wants to put stop to inshore hazardous substance STS transfers

01.05

Investigation underway into Rakvere vulnerable children care home abuse

01.05

AK: Two-month-old puppy already undergoing police canine training

01.05

Health Board: 408 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, five deaths

01.05

Justice minister: Bill raising age of consent to 16 being processed

01.05

AK: Nurses' union holding out for better conditions in negotiations

01.05

Gallery: Italian Air Force F-35 Lightning IIs arrive at Ämari

01.05

Kontaveit through to round two in Madrid

30.04

European Investment Bank grants Estonia €120-million COVID-19 top-up loan

30.04

Daily: 'Indian' coronavirus strain identified in Estonian lab last week

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: