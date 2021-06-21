Kontaveit rises two places in WTA rankings

Anett Kontaveit has risen two places in the World Tennis Association (WTA) rankings to 27th.

Meanwhile, Kaia Kanepi has dropped a position, to 78th.

Kontaveit's recent form includes reaching round three of the French Open earlier this month, and round two of the Madrid Open last month. The Estonian, 25, from Tallinn, recently acquired a new coach.

Kaia Kanepi, 36, from Haapsalu, who has got to the quarter finals of Wimbledon, the French Open and the U.S. Open twice apiece through her career, was knocked out in round one at the Roland Garros, and out of the Madrid Open in the qualifiers.

Kaia Kanepi

The top four WTA players remain the same: Ashleigh Barty (Australia), Naoimi Osaka (Japan), Simona Halep (Romania) and Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus).

Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) and Sofia Kenin (U.S.) traded places and are now in fith and sixth place respectively.

The 2021 Wimbledon Championships start a week today, on Monday June 28, with the draw available three days beforehand.

