Government further relaxes COVID-19 restrictions

The government decided on Tuesday to further relax COVID-19 restrictions from June 28 by raising permitted attendance numbers for indoor and outdoor events alike.

A maximum of 1,000 people can take part in events and activities indoors and 5,000 people outdoors as of June 28, subject to the dispersion requirement and a 50 percent maximum room occupancy rate.

"However, the relaxations do not mean that caution can be abandoned. The virus is still spreading from person to person and has not disappeared from our midst, so please behave responsibly," Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said.

She pointed out that the Indian or delta strain of the coronavirus has started to spread in Estonia, which is even more contagious than the strains detected here to date and has to be taken seriously.

However, it is important to know that vaccines also offer considerable protection against the delta strain. Therefore, by vaccinating, everyone is doing their part to ensure that there are as few COVID-19 restrictions as possible in Estonia, she added.

The relaxations concerning maximum numbers of participants will be valid across sectors and apply to sport, exercise events, youth work, hobby activities and education, refresher training and further training; public meetings and events, culture, activities in churches, entertainment services, saunas, spas, and swimming pools.

Limits will be no longer set for visitor numbers in the outdoor areas of museums and exhibitions, but if events are organized on the territory of such establishments, they will be subject to the requirements concerning public events, meaning that the maximum number of participants must not exceed 5,000.

In shops, at service venues and in indoor areas of catering establishments the existing restrictions will continue to apply, which means that up to half of the indoor area may be filled and the requirement for dispersion must be taken into account.

Also as of June 28, the limits on the numbers of participants in public events and activities where infection safety is guaranteed will rise. Up to 6,000 people will be allowed to take part in such events indoors and up to 12,000 people outdoors per day, provided that participants can prove that they are safe from the infection.

The government made a decision in principle on Tuesday, with the formal regulation to be approved at a meeting on Thursday.

