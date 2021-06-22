Kontaveit Eastbourne round one encounter rained off

Rain postponed play top Estonian tennis player Anett Kontaveit's round one encounter with Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia), at the Eastbourne International Tennis Tournament in England on Monday.

Kontaveit, who just moved up two places in the WTA rankings to 27th, would have met Kuztnetsova, ranked 38th and a two-time grand slam winner, at Eastbourne, a warm-up event ahead of the Wimbledon Championships starting next week, and analog to the men's competition at the Queen's Club in London.

The downpour over the South coast town meant all of Monday's games were off.

The pair have met twice before, most recently last year, with the Estonian victorious in both encounters.

However, both wins were on the clay courts in Rome, whereas Eastbourne, like Wimbledon, is played on grass.

The eventual winner from the Kontaveit/Kuznetsova game will meet either Bianca Andreescu of Canada (WTA 7th) or Madison Keys (U.S., WTA 28th) in round two. The competition runs to Saturday; Wimbledon starts next Monday, with the draw announced three days in advance.

--

