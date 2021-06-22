Kontaveit Eastbourne round one encounter rained off

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Anett Kontaveit. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Sports

Rain postponed play top Estonian tennis player Anett Kontaveit's round one encounter with Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia), at the Eastbourne International Tennis Tournament in England on Monday.

Kontaveit, who just moved up two places in the WTA rankings to 27th, would have met Kuztnetsova, ranked 38th and a two-time grand slam winner, at Eastbourne, a warm-up event ahead of the Wimbledon Championships starting next week, and analog to the men's competition at the Queen's Club in London.

The downpour over the South coast town meant all of Monday's games were off.

The pair have met twice before, most recently last year, with the Estonian victorious in both encounters.

However, both wins were on the clay courts in Rome, whereas Eastbourne, like Wimbledon, is played on grass.

The eventual winner from the Kontaveit/Kuznetsova game will meet either Bianca Andreescu of Canada (WTA 7th) or Madison Keys (U.S., WTA 28th) in round two. The competition runs to Saturday; Wimbledon starts next Monday, with the draw announced three days in advance.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:24

Court: EKRE must apologize to Indrek Tarand

10:10

AK: Lifted restrictions not yet led to more arrivals from Russia, Finland

09:51

Statistics: Dwelling Price Index rose by 6.6 percent

09:23

Party ratings: Support for Reform falls to lowest since 2019

09:02

Kontaveit Eastbourne round one encounter rained off

08:55

Estonia planning to send assistance to Lithuanian-Belarusian border

08:34

Kaia Kanepi pulls out of Tokyo Olympics

08:25

More heat records broken on Monday

21.06

Kontaveit rises two places in WTA rankings

21.06

Audit office: KredEx loan refusals not adequately explained to applicants

21.06

Estonian master's thesis on ferry sinking in spotlight in Sweden

21.06

Perling to stay with Isamaa after leadership defeat

21.06

Police raid finds one of largest cannabis hauls of recent years

21.06

96,750 coronavirus vaccine doses due in Estonia this week

21.06

Gallery: Choir music awards

21.06

Police officer injured after dangerous driver's central Tallinn rampage

21.06

Riigikogu parties looking for solution to filibustering

21.06

Isamaa leader: No fear about EKRE ahead of local elections

21.06

Child suicides reached record levels last year

21.06

UK paper: Tallinn online gaming firm one of several exploiting loopholes

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: