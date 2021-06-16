Global Estonian Report: June 16 – 23

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, making around 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians. With many communities being found worldwide, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report, which will give a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from around the globe.

Be a part of 'Tere KESKUS' June 21-24 and join Estonians around the globe to build for the future

'Tere KESKUS' is a 3-day online fundraising campaign to help with the largest undertaking of its kind in the diaspora, KESKUS International Estonian Centre in Toronto. KESKUS will be a showcase that will serve as a beacon of pride for everyone with Estonian roots, wherever they live. The campaign takes place from June 21st to 24th, and KESKUS is inviting Estonians and their friends across the globe to join virtually to donate and enjoy free programming.

The 'Tere KESKUS' is gaining momentum, and Estonian celebrities including Olympic Gold Medalist Erki Nool, tennis pro Anett Kontaveit and Grammy Award-winning conductor Tõnu Kaljuste are making special appearances during the three-day online fundraising campaign.

Why do Estonians celebrate midsummer on 23 June?

From dodging meteorite strikes on Saaremaa to defying Soviet rule, Adam Rang explains why midsummer's night or Jaanilaupäev (literally, Midsummer Eve) reflects the complicated story of the Estonian people over thousands of years.

Registration is open for Estonian e-courses at the Global School

Registration for e-courses at the Global School (Üleilmakool) are now open for the 2021-22 academic year.

The Global School of the Association of Education in Estonian provides Estonian children living outside Estonia with the opportunity to take e-courses, and is in charge of developing e-basic school (lower-secondary education).

Have fun learning Estonian this summer

The Integration Foundation is offering a range of opportunities to learn and practise Estonian this summer. They are all great ways of improving your language skills while enjoying a fun new experience.

Join the Global Estonian Business Network

The Global Estonian Business Network brings together business-focused Estonians around the world who can support each other in their global business endeavours and who have an interest in contributing with their professional skills and knowledge to the success of Estonian exports and the Estonian economy.

The Global Estonian Business Network is an initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Public Sector Innovation Team.

Listen to the World Estonian View ("Hajala ringvaade") podcast

Vikerraadio's morning program "Hajala ringvaade" (World Estonian View) offers an insight into the lives and experiences of Estonians and Estonian commmunities abroad.

Tune into Vikerraadio on Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) every Sunday morning for "Hajala ringvaade". Host Maarja Merivoo-Parro discusses and talks with Estonians around the world. (in Estonian).

Upcoming Events

The Museum of Estonians Abroad commemorates Roman Toi (June 18, online)

On June 18, the Estonian community in Toronto and all Estonians who love music will remember the legendary conductor, composer and community leader Roman Toi on his 105th birthday anniversary. The Museum of Estonians Abroad (VEMU) will commemorate the maestro with a web event. VEMU and ETV will be sharing archival recordings and we also invite you to share memories of Roman Toi and his long and fruitful life.

'Tere KESKUS' online fundraising campaign (June 21-24, online)

'Tere KESKUS' is a 3-day online fundraising campaign to help with the largest undertaking of its kind in the diaspora, KESKUS International Estonian Centre in Toronto. KESKUS will be a showcase that will serve as a beacon of pride for everyone with Estonian roots, wherever they live. The campaign takes place from June 21st to 24th, and KESKUS is inviting Estonians and their friends across the globe to join virtually to donate and enjoy free programming.

All you need to know about starting your company in Estonia with e-Residency (June 22, online)

Part 2 of e-Residency's introductory webinar series If you have already applied for e-Residency, now is the right time to transform your business idea into a reality by opening a company in Estonia. Find out how to do that in part two of our introductory webinars.

Kalevipoeg art contest (June 24 deadline, online)

EKKT (the Society of Estonian Artists in Toronto) is inviting Estonians around the world to submit your art for the 2021 Kalevipoeg Art Contest, with prizes and other exciting prospects in store for the winners (adult and children's categories) of the competition.

Kalevipoeg (Son of Kalev) is an Estonian epic poem written by Friedrich Reinhold Kreutzwald in 1853. The purpose of this contest is to re-introduce this national Estonian epic poem to today's younger generation. The deadline is June 24th.

Web conference - Estonian Language and Culture in the World (June 29, online)

On June 29, the sixth conference "Estonian Language and Culture in the World VI" will take place, bringing together Estonian language and culture lecturers working in foreign universities and Estonian language teachers and estophiles to discuss the future of teaching the Estonian language and culture abroad.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!