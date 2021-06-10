Epp Mäe on form in final pre-olympics tournament

Wrestler Epp Mäe has reached the semi-finals of a tournament in Poland, ahead of next month's summer olympics in Tokyo. Mäe overcame rival and Rio olympic silver medalist Natalia Vorobieva of Russia in the process, the second time in two months she has done so.

After beating Aysegül Ozbege (Turkey) 3:1 in the opening round, Mäe, 29, from Rakvere, who wrestles in the women's 76kg category, beat Vorobjov, who was also world champion in 2015 and 2019, setting up a semi-final encounter against Aiperi Medet Kyzy (Kyrgyzstan).

Mäe defeated Vorobieva to win the European Championships, also in Poland, in late April.

The Tokyo summer games start July 23, having been postponed a year due to the pandemic.

