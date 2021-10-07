Epp Mäe finishes world championships with silver medal

Estonian heavyweight wrestler Epp Mäe finished second at the world wrestling championships in Oslo after losing 4:7 to American wrestler Adelina Maria Gray in the final match on Wednesday evening.

Mäe took a 4:0 lead against Gray early in their final match-up, but the Olympic silver medalist Gray took initiative three minutes before match end and put two points on the board. The American ended up dominating Mäe in the final minutes of the match and finished with a 7:4 victory for gold, giving the Estonian a silver medal.

A silver medal from the world championships for Mäe will go next to her European championship from earlier this year. The Estonian has two bronze medals from world championships (2015, 2019) earlier in her career.

To reach the final, Mäe defeated Kyrgyzstani wrestler Aiperi Medet Kyzy. Mäe fell behind 1:3 in the semifinal match-up, but was able to equalize a few seconds before the match end to advance to the final as the last person to score in the match.

Adelina Maria Gray became the first American wrestler to win six world championships, but has only achieved an Olympic medal once - silver at Tokyo this year.

