Epp Mäe wins European wrestling championships silver

Epp Mäe has won silver at the European Championships in Budapest, Hungary, after losing in the women's 76kg finals to Yasmine Adar (Turkey).

Mäe, who was defending European champion, was defeated 3:1 by Adar, a five-time champion 2019 world championships gold medalist.

Mäe had overcome Enrica Rinaldi (Italy) and Catalina Axente (Romania) to book her place in the final in Budapest.

The Estonian won last year's European Championships after defeating Natalia Vorobieva (Russia).

--

