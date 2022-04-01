Epp Mäe wins European wrestling championships silver

Sports
Wrestler Epp Mäe.
Wrestler Epp Mäe. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Sports

Epp Mäe has won silver at the European Championships in Budapest, Hungary, after losing in the women's 76kg finals to Yasmine Adar (Turkey).

Mäe, who was defending European champion, was defeated 3:1 by Adar, a five-time champion 2019 world championships gold medalist.

Mäe had overcome Enrica Rinaldi (Italy) and Catalina Axente (Romania) to book her place in the final in Budapest.

The Estonian won last year's European Championships after defeating Natalia Vorobieva (Russia).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:40

Statistics Estonia: First 2021 census dataset to be released in June

15:37

Ukrainian war refugees deported by Russia entering EU via Estonia Updated

15:14

State searching for additional accomodation for refugees

14:57

SDE leader: Ossinovski likely to run in next year's Riigikogu elections

14:14

Prosecution charges Kersti Kracht and Hillar Teder

14:10

PPA: 546 refugees from Ukraine arrive in Estonia on Thursday

13:48

Party politicians debate Ukraine situation, Estonia's defense capability

13:22

Port of Tallinn: No layoffs yet resulted from Ukraine invasion disruption

12:56

Severe Covid hospitalizations number 141, four deaths

12:46

Government approves bill aimed at making pending court decisions public

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

31.03

Estonia simplifies coronavirus travel rules from Friday

31.03

Halonen compares Baltics joining NATO to belonging to Soviet Union

31.03

Mask rule will not be dropped this week

31.03

Refugees start moving out of Tallinn's hotels

30.03

Estonian PM: We need a NATO division

31.03

Estonian government to leave symbols of aggression undefined

08:28

Ukrainian citizen's spouse denied temporary protection at Estonian border

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: