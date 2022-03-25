Portal: Greek media mogul's traducing of Estonia results in Twitter pile-on

A pro-Kremlin shill and leading media figure in Greece has attempted to defame Estonia, anti-propaganda portal Propastop reports.

Efthimios "Makis" Triantafyllopoulos, journalist, publisher and TV host, falsely claimed, via a series of tweets, Propastop reports, that Estonia is a "fascist" state which routinely oppresses the Russian minority in Estonia, for instance by banning the use of the Russian language or by barring Russian-speakers from voting.

Similar arguments have been used by the Russian Federation to justify its large-scale military invasion of Ukraine, which started just over a month ago.

Since Triantafyllopoulos made his claims on social media, the Estonian twitter-sphere did not disappoint in disabusing him of same, including one response from ERR Sports' own Aet Süvari, who speaks Greek

Makis has repeatedly maintained the Kremlin narrative in his pronouncements on the Ukraine war, Propastop reports, and has a long history of perpetuating conspiracy theories of Kremlin origin.

He also remains a controversial figure in his native Greece, primarily in relation to journalistic standards and the promotion of extremism in that country.

The original Propastop piece, which includes both many of the original tweets and their responses, as well as a lengthy rebuttal of Makis' claims and a contextualization of Estonia's Russian-speaking populace, is here.

Propastop is staffed by Defense League (Kaitseliit) volunteers, with the self-stated aim of purging Estonia of propaganda, fake information and media falsehoods.

--

