Portal: Greek media mogul's traducing of Estonia results in Twitter pile-on

News
Fake news (photo is illustrative).
Fake news (photo is illustrative). Source: Christoph Scholz/Creative Commons
News

A pro-Kremlin shill and leading media figure in Greece has attempted to defame Estonia, anti-propaganda portal Propastop reports.

Efthimios "Makis" Triantafyllopoulos, journalist, publisher and TV host, falsely claimed, via a series of tweets, Propastop reports, that Estonia is a "fascist" state which routinely oppresses the Russian minority in Estonia, for instance by banning the use of the Russian language or by barring Russian-speakers from voting.

Similar arguments have been used by the Russian Federation to justify its large-scale military invasion of Ukraine, which started just over a month ago.

Since Triantafyllopoulos made his claims on social media, the Estonian twitter-sphere did not disappoint in disabusing him of same, including one response from ERR Sports' own Aet Süvari, who speaks Greek

Makis has repeatedly maintained the Kremlin narrative in his pronouncements on the Ukraine war, Propastop reports, and has a long history of perpetuating conspiracy theories of Kremlin origin.

He also remains a controversial figure in his native Greece, primarily in relation to journalistic standards and the promotion of extremism in that country.

The original Propastop piece, which includes both many of the original tweets and their responses, as well as a lengthy rebuttal of Makis' claims and a contextualization of Estonia's Russian-speaking populace, is here.

Propastop is staffed by Defense League (Kaitseliit) volunteers, with the self-stated aim of purging Estonia of propaganda, fake information and media falsehoods.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:29

Market price of electricity to fall 61 percent to €61.9 on Saturday

17:04

Newly trilingual school psychologist hotline seeing higher numbers of calls

16:51

Portal: Greek media mogul's traducing of Estonia results in Twitter pile-on

16:32

Meelis Kiili: What is to be done and who is to blame?

16:19

Former board of Swedbank handed suspicions of money laundering Updated

16:10

Minister: Estonia's cultural sector awaiting mask mandate repeal

15:52

Expert: West taking Estonia more seriously on security than ever before

15:08

Estonia far off from needing to build refugee camps, says ministry official

14:46

Belgian defense chief visit highlights security commitment to the region

13:51

Art auction to benefit Ukraine to be held in Tallinn, online next week

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

24.03

Baltic parliament speakers visit Kyiv, address Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

09:11

ERR in Mykolaiv: Villagers shared intel on Russian forces

16:19

Former board of Swedbank handed suspicions of money laundering Updated

24.03

Government approves €600 million defense funding package Updated

10:46

Candles to be lit Friday in remembrance of 1949 March deportation victims

24.03

'Sounds of Estonia' festival brings stars of music world to London

24.03

Daily: Brit troops rehearse airborne equipment drop

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: