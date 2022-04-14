Võru council member loses confidence vote over sharing war disinformation

Võru City Council on Wednesday passed a no-confidence vote against EKRE council member and Võru Education and Social Affairs Committee deputy chair Kertu Luisk for sharing disinformation regarding the war in Ukraine on social media.

The motion of no confidence against Luisk was initiated by 13 city council members who considered the views she shared on social media to be Russian propaganda. Luisk claims, for example, that NATO is to blame for Russian troops attacking Ukraine, and calls the Ukrainian government Kyiv's illegal occupation government.

Immediately beforehand, Rain Epler, chairman of Võru City Council's EKRE group, petitioned to have Luisk removed from the EKRE group.

Of the 18 city council members present, 15 voted in favor of the no-confidence motion.

"War means suffering, and death," Luisk said. "I as a person am very sensitive to others' suffering, and I see that if we simply swallow the narrative fed to us by the mainstream media, this will just lead to even more suffering. I just see what is happening on a different level. I'm not justifying Russia; I'm not justifying a single war. I just see a slightly different level."

Võru City Council decided that Luisk would not be allowed to continue serving as deputy chair of the city's Education and Social Affairs Committee.

