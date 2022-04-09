Estonian tech regulator blocks access to four more Russian websites

News
One of the blocked websites, Rus24.tv.
One of the blocked websites, Rus24.tv. Source: rus24.tv
News

Orders to block four more Russian websites were issued by Estonia's Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA) on Friday. The agency said they pose a threat to public order.

The authority is ordering Estonian Internet service providers to restrict access to the websites smotrim.ru, ontvtime.ru, tokshow.online and rus24.tv for 12 months.

These outlets spread war propaganda, justify Russian aggression and incite hatred creating a threat to public order in Estonia, the TTJA said in a statement.

As of Friday, the regulator has banned the retransmission of seven TV channels and restricted access to 11 websites. The majority were blocked last month after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The authority has said it will continue to monitor TV channels and websites.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

