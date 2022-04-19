Postimees to publish Russian print weekly with government support

Estonian daily Postimees will soon start publishing a Russian weekly newspaper, the new head of the paper's Russian desk Sergei Metlev told the ETV+ morning show.

"Government support will allow us to start publishing a new Russian weekly," Metlev said.

"It is a great thing. There hasn't been a quality Russian weekly in Estonia for years. But it is not a return to Den Za Dnjom that was closed in 2016. It is progress," Metlev said. "We are talking about so-called slow journalism that will treat readers to high-quality analyses, investigative pieces and well-weighed news content."

"This is particularly important in the whirlwind of information that surrounds us," Metlev added. "I presume the new weekly will be called Postimees. Work on the concept is being done as we speak and readers will be treated to the first issue soon," the new head of Postimees in Russian said but did not give a publication date.

"We are still deciding on the run, while it will definitely be in the tens of thousands," Metlev said, adding that the government agreed to subsidize the project to ensure proper circulation.

Postimees Grupp stopped publishing weekly Den Za Dnjom and the Russian edition of Postimees in September of 2016.

--

