Postimees to publish Russian print weekly with government support

News
Postimees offices in central Tallinn.
Postimees offices in central Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Estonian daily Postimees will soon start publishing a Russian weekly newspaper, the new head of the paper's Russian desk Sergei Metlev told the ETV+ morning show.

"Government support will allow us to start publishing a new Russian weekly," Metlev said.

"It is a great thing. There hasn't been a quality Russian weekly in Estonia for years. But it is not a return to Den Za Dnjom that was closed in 2016. It is progress," Metlev said. "We are talking about so-called slow journalism that will treat readers to high-quality analyses, investigative pieces and well-weighed news content."

"This is particularly important in the whirlwind of information that surrounds us," Metlev added. "I presume the new weekly will be called Postimees. Work on the concept is being done as we speak and readers will be treated to the first issue soon," the new head of Postimees in Russian said but did not give a publication date.

"We are still deciding on the run, while it will definitely be in the tens of thousands," Metlev said, adding that the government agreed to subsidize the project to ensure proper circulation.

Postimees Grupp stopped publishing weekly Den Za Dnjom and the Russian edition of Postimees in September of 2016.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:57

Government approves €730 million supplementary budget

17:38

Elering CEO: LNG terminal a security policy, not a business project

17:06

Estonian biathlon team's new service truck sparking international interest

16:44

Influenza spreading rapidly in Estonia this spring

16:13

US Embassy launches 100-day program marking century of US-Estonia relations

15:50

Health minister: Constructing Tallinn Hospital crucial

15:18

Expert: Offenses on the eastern front in Ukraine could last a few weeks

14:44

Greens: Nuclear energy threat to security

14:11

Anti-corruption committee turns to police over EKRE MP expenses benefits

13:43

Zelenskyy hands Ukrainian EU accession answers to diplomat Matti Maasikas

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

18.04

Paper: Biggest shipwreck of its kind unearthed at Tallinn construction site

18.04

Estonian ambassador: Finland likely to join NATO by end of year

13.04

Rapes in Ukraine prompt protest in front of Tallinn's Russian Embassy

18.04

Protesters again gather in front of German and French embassies in Tallinn

18.04

Photos: Bronze Soldier monument in Tallinn vandalized

18.04

National aviation group Nordica buys Airbus A320

18.04

Expert: Ukraine has opted for attrition tactics

18.04

US security experts: Strategy to defend the Baltics needs to be overhauled

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: