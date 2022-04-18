Sergei Metlev to run Postimees in Russian

Sergei Metlev.
Sergei Metlev. Source: ERR
The Russian desk of daily newspaper Postimees will be run by Sergei Metlev, taking over from outgoing Olesja Lagašina.

Marti Aavik, executive publisher and editor-in-chief of Postimees, said that the paper wants the readers of Postimees' Russian-language portals and print edition to have the same honest and Western journalistic picture as its Estonian readers.

Metlev has worked as a board member of the Estonian Institute of Historical Memory, teacher, national education and integration projects' coordinator and head of a youth organization.

The newspapers' Russian desk is in charge of publishing its Russian-language news portals, Ukraine portal and a Russian media development project commissioned by the government.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

