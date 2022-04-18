Sergei Metlev to run Postimees in Russian

The Russian desk of daily newspaper Postimees will be run by Sergei Metlev, taking over from outgoing Olesja Lagašina.

Marti Aavik, executive publisher and editor-in-chief of Postimees, said that the paper wants the readers of Postimees' Russian-language portals and print edition to have the same honest and Western journalistic picture as its Estonian readers.

Metlev has worked as a board member of the Estonian Institute of Historical Memory, teacher, national education and integration projects' coordinator and head of a youth organization.

The newspapers' Russian desk is in charge of publishing its Russian-language news portals, Ukraine portal and a Russian media development project commissioned by the government.

