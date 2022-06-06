Priit Hõbemägi becomes editor-in-chief of Postimees

News
Priit Hõbemägi.
Priit Hõbemägi. Source: Kirke Ert/ERR
News

Estonian journalist Priit Hõbemägi took over as editor-in-chief of leading daily Postimees on Monday. His predecessor Marti Aavik held the post for exactly one year.

"Priit's extensive experience as a media executive, active journalist and lecturer will help reinforce Postimees' leading role as Estonia's most influential and high-quality media house," Toomas Tiivel, chairman of the management board of Postimees Grupp, said in a press release.

Priit Hõbemägi said that Postimees hides immense potential and a completely unique repository of credibility. "We need to open all the sources and springs hidden in Postimees, add more creativity, a lot of new technology and build Estonia's most modern digital media house as it is understood in Europe and America," Hõbemägi said, adding that the undertaking could take around three years.

Hõbemägi has a cum laude bachelor's degree in journalism from Tallinn University. He has also studied Russian language and literature at the University of Tartu. Hõbemägi has worked as deputy editor-in-chief of magazine Noorus, editor-in-chief of newspapers Õhuleht, Eesti Päevaleht and Eesti Ekspress, and as media director of Ekspress Grupp. Hõbemägi is also an expert member of the supervisory board of ERR.

Priit Hõbemägi has been teaching journalism at Tallinn University since 2012 and hosted the Kuku Raadio program "Keskpäevatund" for a decade.

Hõbemägi's predecessor Marti Aavik will not be continuing in Postimees Grupp.

Businessman Margus Linnamäe became the majority owner of Postimees in 2013 since which the paper has had the following editors-in-chief: Mart Luik, Merit Kopli, Hardo Pajula, Lauri Hussar, Peeter Helme, Merili Nikkolo (executive publisher), Kalev Korv (acting), Mart Raudsaar and Marti Aavik.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:25

Mart Laar: Center and EKRE combination comes off pro-Russia

14:14

Priit Hõbemägi becomes editor-in-chief of Postimees

13:40

Gallery: International design exhibition 'The Seaweed Ceremony' in Tallinn

13:07

Riigikogu Finance Committee elects Isamaa's Aivar Kokk as chairman

13:01

Unregistered heating elements complicate selling buildings

12:25

Estonia plans to legalize migrant pushbacks at borders

11:59

Estonian Navy ships participating in NATO's BALTOPS 2022 exercise

11:23

Statistics Estonia: Job vacancies rise to over 13,000 in Q1

11:22

Seeder: Isamaa will not be deciding anything on Monday

10:53

Kallas to meet UK prime minister during working visit to London

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.06

Court jails Estonian woman found guilty of spying for China

03.06

Estonian prime minister dismisses junior coalition partner from government

08:15

Ambassador: Russian attacks on Kyiv message to USA

05.06

Jüri Ratas: The Center Party's coalition with EKRE and Isamaa worked

05.06

Tallinn Zoo hornbill Dendi dies after swallowing a coin

05.06

Lihula shooter, who killed two, dies in prison Updated

05.06

Price of empty bottles and packages skyrockets

08:54

SDE head: Isamaa to choose between a capable government and a flying circus

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: