Priit Hõbemägi becomes editor-in-chief of Postimees

Estonian journalist Priit Hõbemägi took over as editor-in-chief of leading daily Postimees on Monday. His predecessor Marti Aavik held the post for exactly one year.

"Priit's extensive experience as a media executive, active journalist and lecturer will help reinforce Postimees' leading role as Estonia's most influential and high-quality media house," Toomas Tiivel, chairman of the management board of Postimees Grupp, said in a press release.

Priit Hõbemägi said that Postimees hides immense potential and a completely unique repository of credibility. "We need to open all the sources and springs hidden in Postimees, add more creativity, a lot of new technology and build Estonia's most modern digital media house as it is understood in Europe and America," Hõbemägi said, adding that the undertaking could take around three years.

Hõbemägi has a cum laude bachelor's degree in journalism from Tallinn University. He has also studied Russian language and literature at the University of Tartu. Hõbemägi has worked as deputy editor-in-chief of magazine Noorus, editor-in-chief of newspapers Õhuleht, Eesti Päevaleht and Eesti Ekspress, and as media director of Ekspress Grupp. Hõbemägi is also an expert member of the supervisory board of ERR.

Priit Hõbemägi has been teaching journalism at Tallinn University since 2012 and hosted the Kuku Raadio program "Keskpäevatund" for a decade.

Hõbemägi's predecessor Marti Aavik will not be continuing in Postimees Grupp.

Businessman Margus Linnamäe became the majority owner of Postimees in 2013 since which the paper has had the following editors-in-chief: Mart Luik, Merit Kopli, Hardo Pajula, Lauri Hussar, Peeter Helme, Merili Nikkolo (executive publisher), Kalev Korv (acting), Mart Raudsaar and Marti Aavik.