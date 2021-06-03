Marti Aavik appointed new Postimees editor-in-chief

Postimees offices in central Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Marti Aavik starts work as editor-in-chief at daily Postimees Thursday, the paper reports.

Aavik replaces Mart Raudsaar, who is transferring within the company to become manager of a foundation aimed at supporting journalism and education in Estonia, Postimees reported on its website (link in Estonian).

Aavik, who was the paper's deputy-editor-in-chief prior to getting the new role, said Postimees is in very good order at present and that he was delighted to land the job.

"Postimees is bright and innovative - be it Postimees Nädal, which arrives in the mailbox on Saturdays, or the online version, which offers news and updates at any time. Our readers have reason to rejoice, and our competitors to feel anxious," Aavik said.

Margus Linnamäe, supervisory board chair and owner of Postimees Group's parent company said that rotation of top positions within the publication was a good thing in keeping things fresh.

Mart Raudsaar, who started as editor-in-chief in January 2020, was unable to comment on his job change when ERR approached him.

Since 2013, when Linnamäe acquired the paper, Postimees' editors-in-chief prior to Mart Raudsaar have been: Mart Luik, Merit Kopli, Hardo Pajula, Lauri Hussar, Peeter Helme, Merili Nikkolo (managing editor), Kalev Korv (acting), making Marti Aavik the ninth person to hold the role in eight years.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

