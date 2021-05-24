Krisli Melesk becomes first Estonian woman to reach peak of Mt. Everest

On Sunday, mountaineer Krisli Melesk became the first Estonian woman to ever reach the highest peak of the world - Mount Everest.

Melesk and 13 other climbers reached the peak of Mount Everest around 6.05 a.m. Estonian time on Sunday. "The weather was nice. So we were at the summit for about 45 minutes," Melesk told daily Postimees (link in Estonian).

With the achievement, Melesk also became the fourth Estonian to ever reach the highest peak in the world. On May 22 2003, Alar Sikk became the first Estonian to climb Mount Everest, Tanel Tuuleveski and Andras Kaasik did the same in 2011.

Indian mountaineer Bachendri Pal became the first woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest in 1954.

Another Estonian, Katrin Merisalu, was also on the summit team but stopped her summit after reaching the C4 camp 7,900 m above sea level. Merisalu was the first Estonian women to summit an 8,000-meter plus peak.

