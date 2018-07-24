news

Estonian summits K2, second highest mountain in the world ({{commentsTotal}})

News
K2.
K2. Source: SIPA/Scanpix
News

Mountain climber Andras Kaasik on Sunday finished what he had first started in 2015 and summited the 8,611 m K2, also known as Mount Godwin-Austen or Chhogori, becoming the first Estonian to do so.

Kaasik is one of just two Estonians to climb the Seven Summits, i.e. the highest peaks of all seven continents; the other is Alar Sikk, wrote daily Postimees (link in Estonian) on Tuesday.

Just days ahead of his 47th birthday, Kaasik also became the only Estonian to have summited K2, the second highest mountain in the world after Mount Everest.

Summiting early Sunday morning local time, Kaasik arrived back at base camp a day later. Under the direction of American Garrett Madison, he was joined in conquering the dangerous peak by mountain climbers from Japan, Ireland, the US and Mexico.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

sportsmountain climbing


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
23.07

Urve Palo quits Social Democratic Party, resigns as minister

23.07

Estonia's Guardtime develops cybersecurity solution for US elections

23.07

New builds, outer areas of Tallinn popular at Kalamaja's expense

23.07

Two die in road traffic accidents at weekend, both had DUI records

23.07

Video and Gallery: The mystery of the Saaremaa bear cubs Updated

23.07

Gallery: 300 farms across Estonia open doors, gates for Open Farm Day

23.07

More in favour of Reidi Road than against it says Mayor

22.07

Paper: Estonia no longer NATO darling for defence spending

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
23.07

New builds, outer areas of Tallinn popular at Kalamaja's expense

23.07

Nordica forced to cancel flights over weekend as many employees fall ill

22.07

State to commission €83,000 survey on economic impact of excise duty policy

20.07

Minister: Estonia not planning on declaring drought emergency

20.07

Lithuania: Application for synchronisation financing to be filed in autumn

20.07

14 people hospitalised after eating at top Estonian restaurant

20.07

Lithuanian company to open casino next to Alko1000 store in Valka

20.07

Second quarter construction price index up 2% on year

Opinion
09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
15:06

Estonian leaders offer condolences to families of Greek wildfire victims Updated

13:19

Bank of Estonia: Second quarter banking sector profit down 3% on year

12:07

Number of Tallinn restaurant-related food poisoning cases up to 33

11:13

Urve Palo resignation reactions: Not an unexpected move

10:08

Thunderstorms, some potentially severe, in forecast for Tuesday

09:16

Estonian summits K2, second highest mountain in the world

08:25

Eesti Energia has an iron grip on local energy market says Eleon head

23.07

Deniss Boroditš appointed CEO of Tallinn transport company

23.07

Estonia's Interior Ministry seeking to introduce digital nomad visa

23.07

Urve Palo quits Social Democratic Party, resigns as minister

23.07

Estonia's Guardtime develops cybersecurity solution for US elections

23.07

New builds, outer areas of Tallinn popular at Kalamaja's expense

23.07

Nordica forced to cancel flights over weekend as many employees fall ill

23.07

Two die in road traffic accidents at weekend, both had DUI records

23.07

Video and Gallery: The mystery of the Saaremaa bear cubs Updated

23.07

Gallery: 300 farms across Estonia open doors, gates for Open Farm Day

23.07

More in favour of Reidi Road than against it says Mayor

22.07

State to commission €83,000 survey on economic impact of excise duty policy

22.07

Paper: Estonia no longer NATO darling for defence spending

22.07

15 online scammers captured in raids in Estonia, 8 other countries

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: