news

Estonian alpinism pioneer dies of coronavirus ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Tõivo Sarmet on Mount Everest.
Tõivo Sarmet on Mount Everest. Source: Estonian Mountaineering Club
News

Friday saw the unexpected death of Estonian mountaineering pioneer and head of the country's first Mount Everest expedition Tõivo Sarmet. The Estonian Mountaineering Club said that 76-year-old Sarmet died after receiving hospital treatment for COVID-19 for a short time.

Sarmet (born 1944) was a multiple Estonian hiking and ice climbing champion who was also named a master athlete of the Soviet Union in 1991. He completed over 30 long-distance hikes around half of which sported the highest difficulty level.

Tõivo Sarmet's best-known pupils include Raivo Plumer, Ivar Lai, Margus Proos, Heiki Erm, Tarmo Riga and Alar Sikk. He has been a member of the board of the Estonian Hiking Association and was the founder and head of the Estonian Mountaineering Club.

Sarmet has climbed the highest peaks of five continents, two peaks higher than 8,000 meters and four peaks past 7,000 meters in the former Soviet Union. He was one of just ten Estonians to earn the coveted Snow Leopard mountaineering award.

Tõivo Sarmet's best-known achievement was organizing Estonia's own Mount Everest expedition in 2003 that saw Alar Sikk become the first Estonian to climb Chomolungma and hoist the Estonian national flag there.

The first Estonian expeditions to South America and Alaska organized by Sarmet were also of note. Sarmet oversaw Estonian climbers' first internationally acknowledged climbs to peaks above 8,000 meters.

Tõivo Sarmet and Raivo Plumer wrote down their memories in a book called "Everesti päevik" (Everest Diary) in 2005. Two documentaries have been made covering his expeditions.

Sarmet is survived by his wife and three sons.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:15

Estonian alpinism pioneer dies of coronavirus

14:50

Tallinn preparing for holiday season without Old Town Christmas market

13:45

Coronavirus map: Estonia's average doubles, still one of Europe's lowest

13:14

Churches to introduce stricter coronavirus measures

12:53

Day brings 226 coronavirus diagnoses Updated

12:06

MS Estonia committee member: Holes caused by torn off bow visor

10:59

Tallinn tram procurement postponed

09:24

Online shop orders soar in a repeat of spring coronavirus effects

08:06

Reform MP: Diplomats' work hampered by stance of some coalition members

14.11

Kaja Kallas reaffirmed as Reform Party leader following online meeting

14.11

Foreign ministry green-lights Estonia bid as OSCE chair

14.11

Ott Tänak dominates Kehala rally

14.11

EKRE MP may get €26,000 for week out of office

14.11

Gallery: Yacht stranded after running aground off Muhu

14.11

Population minister wants legal amend to boost parental benefits

14.11

Party Ratings: Estonia 200 see continued autumn support growth

14.11

Journalists: Trump electoral defeat has taken wind out of EKRE sails

14.11

Health Board renews COVID-19 testing contract, valued at €100 million

14.11

EDF has coronavirus outbreak among 60 conscripts

14.11

Reinsalu talks UNSC 2021 close cooperation with Irish counterpart

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: