First Estonian woman reaches top of world's second highest mountain K2

Krisli Melesk on Friday morning became the first Estonian woman to climb to the top of K2, the second highest mountain in the world.

Located on the China/Pakistan border, K2 is considered to be one of the most dangerous mountains and is only smaller than Mount Everest.

377 people have reached the top of K2 and 91 people have died trying. It is only possible to climb the 8,611-meter mountain in summer due to extreme weather.

In 2021, Melesk became the first woman to scale Everest.

Andras Kaasik in 2018 was the first Estonian man to reach the top of K2.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!