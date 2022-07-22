First Estonian woman reaches top of world's second highest mountain K2

News
Krisli Melesk at the peak of Aconcagua in the Andes mountain range in 2009.
Krisli Melesk at the peak of Aconcagua in the Andes mountain range in 2009. Source: Peep Kala / ERR
News

Krisli Melesk on Friday morning became the first Estonian woman to climb to the top of K2, the second highest mountain in the world.

Located on the China/Pakistan border, K2 is considered to be one of the most dangerous mountains and is only smaller than Mount Everest.

377 people have reached the top of K2 and 91 people have died trying. It is only possible to climb the 8,611-meter mountain in summer due to extreme weather.

In 2021, Melesk became the first woman to scale Everest.

Andras Kaasik in 2018 was the first Estonian man to reach the top of K2.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:48

Tallinn still waiting for go-ahead to renovate Maarjamäe Memorial complex

16:21

Gallery: Tallinn's Kalaranna Promenade finally officially opened to public

15:43

Lepo Sumera Composition Prize goes to Tatjana Kozlova-Johannes

15:07

First Estonian woman reaches top of world's second highest mountain K2

14:40

Number of air travel consumer complaints up

14:05

Paide draw 0-0 in Conference League away to Armenia-Ararat

13:35

Locals unhappy with traffic changes in Kalamaja

13:01

Central bank governor: Time of negative Eurozone interest rates over

12:24

Minister of Culture: Sports issues need more attention

11:56

Gallery: National Library renovation underway in Tallinn

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

21.07

Estonian intelligence chief: Ukraine unlikely to reclaim all territory

18.07

Estonia's HIMARS to considerably hike the price of aggression for Russia

09:03

Estonian court finds three men guilty of supporting Russian aggression

20.07

Kremlin calls Open Estonia Foundation a 'threat' to Russian security

21.07

Tartu's 'Car-free Avenue' draws criticism from locals

20.07

Tallinn launches campaign encouraging more considerate nightlife

21.07

Tallinn Zoo looking for name for its sloth

21.07

European Central Bank interest rate hikes may not help slow inflation

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: