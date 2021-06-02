Tallinn rejects Estonia Opera house extension plans

Tallinn Urban Planning Department decided on Tuesday (June 1) that the planned Estonian National Opera house extension is out of the question because implementing the desired solution would bring along a lot of negative effects to the existing environmental and cultural values, daily newspaper Postimees, wrote (link in Estonian)

The arguments against the extension, which the manager of the department, Ivari Rannamaa listed, are divided into four groups: firstly, the solution does not correspond to the sustainable development principles because the extension is planned to be established on the territory of the Tammsaare Park, which is under natural reserve and the extension would mean removing one part of the park.

Secondly, the extension would go against the heritage protection legislation's principles.

Thirdly, the solution does not correspond to the general principles of urban planning - it is too large for the surroundings.

Fourthly - the Urban Planning Department found that there are no juridical premised, which would support implementing the solution.

The extension behind the Estonia Theater. Source: ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!