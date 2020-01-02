Two more journalists leave Postimees newspaper

Two more journalists will leave newspaper Postimees, it was reported on Thursday, following several resignations last week over disagreements with management.

Eva-Lotta Kivi and Karl-Eduard Salumäe from the editorial board handed in their resignations.

Kalev Korv, acting editor-in-chief of Postimees, confirmed to ERR the journalists' departures, but did not give a further explanation. He said new people must now be found to replace them.

Korv confirmed that the weekend supplement AK (Opinion and Culture) will continue to appear in Postimees. "I can assure everyone that all the material that Postimees publishes will continue to appear in the same volume, form and rhythm," said Korv.

In recent weeks, executive publisher Merili Nikkolo, investigative editor Holger Roonemaa, editorial director Indrek Lepik and investigative journalists Oliver Kund, Martin Laine, Mari Mets, Helen Mihelson, and Henrik Ilves have left the newspaper due to disagreements with management.

A total of six people have left Postimees' editorial board - Indrek Lepik, Neeme Korv, Marti Aavik and Taavi Minnik - in addition to Kivi and Salumäe.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!