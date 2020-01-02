ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Two more journalists leave Postimees newspaper ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Postimees.
Postimees. Source: ERR
News

Two more journalists will leave newspaper Postimees, it was reported on Thursday, following several resignations last week over disagreements with management.

Eva-Lotta Kivi and Karl-Eduard Salumäe from the editorial board handed in their resignations.

Kalev Korv, acting editor-in-chief of Postimees, confirmed to ERR the journalists' departures, but did not give a further explanation. He said new people must now be found to replace them.

Korv confirmed that the weekend supplement AK (Opinion and Culture) will continue to appear in Postimees. "I can assure everyone that all the material that Postimees publishes will continue to appear in the same volume, form and rhythm," said Korv.

In recent weeks, executive publisher Merili Nikkolo, investigative editor Holger Roonemaa, editorial director Indrek Lepik and investigative journalists Oliver Kund, Martin Laine, Mari Mets, Helen Mihelson, and Henrik Ilves have left the newspaper due to disagreements with management. 

A total of six people have left Postimees' editorial board - Indrek Lepik, Neeme Korv, Marti Aavik and Taavi Minnik - in addition to Kivi and Salumäe.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:09

Gallery: Annual New Year's Concert in Tallinn

18:35

Number of NATO jets policing Baltic airspace back down to 8

17:49

Survey: Average Estonian household has six months' worth in savings

17:24

Russian politician condemns New Year's greeting border comments by Põlluaas

17:02

What the papers say: Estonia had a quiet New Year, but making waves abroad

16:54

Minister of Rural Affairs hires two advisers

16:28

Finance ministry reclaims €32,000 of unspent funding from Narva

16:11

Organizations want Child Protection Day declared a flag day

15:51

New Rail Baltic Estonia CEO may be determined next month

15:42

Influenza cases tripled in last week of 2019

15:25

Jüri Vips third in sports portal's young driver rankings

15:10

Eckerö Line ferries carry 1.89 million passengers in 2019

14:51

Two more journalists leave Postimees newspaper

14:39

Paper: Pension funds had best year ever

14:14

Common gas market for Finland, Estonia and Latvia launches

13:46

Southern Estonians want refund after high-speed internet project flops

13:11

Paper: M.V.Wool Vihterpalu factory resumes work on Thursday

12:43

Urmas Reinsalu: It was a year of media radicalization

12:18

€40,000 spent on security to control youths at Pärnu Bus Station

11:53

Ott Tänak: 'I'm happy at Hyundai'

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: