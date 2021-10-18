Merili Nikkolo appointed Eesti Ekspress editor-in-chief

Merili Nikkolo.
Merili Nikkolo. Source: SCANPIX / JÄRVA TEATAJA
Merili Nikkolo has been appointed editor-in-chief of investigative weekly Eesti Ekspress.

Nikkolo said the weekly's digital content would be in focus under her tutelage, which starts November 1.

Outgoing editor-in-chief Erik Moora is to continue as Eesti Ekspress editor responsible for societal issues, BNS reports.

Nikkolo had worked at rival Postimees as executive publisher and head of news until summer 2020, when she joined Ekspress Meedia as head of paid content.

Owned by Hans H. Luik, the liberal-leaning Ekspress Meedia operates two weeklies which appear in print and online – Eesti Ekspress and Maaleht – as well as the Eesti Päevaleht daily and various other publications.

Its main rival is the Postimees Group, Nikkolo's former employer, which runs the daily of the same name, its regional variants and various other publications, radio and TV channels.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

