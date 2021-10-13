Supreme Court throws out government press conference access complaint

News
A government press conference in progress.
A government press conference in progress. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

A media firm has lost a law suit it took out against the government office, after the organization had been barred from attending regular government press conferences in person. Two lower-tier courts found that the government office has the right to establish the circle of participants attending such press conferences, while the Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal.

The courts found the government has no obligation to ensure the admission of all or any of those who desire to attend a press conference, and rejected the argument from the plaintiff, Telegram Media MTÜ, which operates the news portal of the same name, that the conditions for access to the press conference should be based on legislation.

The plaintiffs' constitutional rights had not been disproportionately restricted, the courts had found, as the plantiff was guaranteed the right to participate in the government's press conference online.

While the government office had questioned the extent to which Telegram Media MTÜ followed in essence the principles of responsible journalism, the courts did not assess this pint.

The government office's formal reason for denying entry in-person to government press conferences, which are held regularly at Thursday lunchtime, was that Telegram Media MTÜ was not a member of either the Association of Media Enterprises (EML) or the Press Council (Pressinõukogu).

Additional government press conferences are held where needed; the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic saw an upsurge in the incidence of such events.

The first-tier Tallinn Administrative Court had handed down the original ruling outlined above, which was upheld on appeal at the second-tier Tallinn Circuit Court. Since the Supreme Court declined to hear Telegram Media's appeal, the ruling is in force.

Defense counsel for the government office, Merlin Liis-Toomela and Ants Nõmper, said that the government press conference time and capacity was limited, meaning the number of attendees from the media should be restricted in line with that.

Media organizations and publications who are EML and Press Council members, as well as journalists from permanently accredited editorial boards, are awaited at the press conferences, while, the courts found, it is legitimate to establish a press conference where representatives from the professional media can participate directly and ask questions. 

The major media providers in Estonia include the Postimees Group, publisher of the daily of the same name as well as radio and TV channels, the Ekspress Group, which publishes daily Eesti Päevaleht, and public broadcaster ERR.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:56

Ekspress Group to contribute 30 percent of profits towards dividends

17:51

Interior minister: First eastern border section essentially ready

17:23

Supreme Court throws out government press conference access complaint

16:50

Estonia does not rule out joining nuclear energy statement

16:22

Saks would charge for entry to ERM permanent exhibits

15:46

Estonia to get over €200 million from CO2 quota trading for 2021

15:17

Health minister: We are considering additional motivators for the elderly

15:17

Sixteen-year-olds among most active and independent voters

14:40

Kalev/Cramo defeats Turkish club in Champions League

14:22

Anthropologist: Tallinn losing its distinctive face copying the West

14:13

Minister: CO2 quota sales revenue one of electricity inflation measures

13:47

Health Board: Infections among elderly causing hospitalizations to spike

13:19

Prime minister distances from Tuesday's statements regarding restrictions

13:14

Jevgeni Ossinovski: Five proposals for more effective vaccination

13:02

Anti-money laundering chief: Cryptocurrency licenses should be revoked Updated

12:52

Enefit Green chief: More wind parks would alleviate electricity price rise

12:30

New ERM director: Exhibitions and research have been overshadowed by events

11:32

Coalition plans to alleviate high electricity prices, talks in progress

11:17

Politicians tackle question of lowering VAT to combat inflation

11:02

Kertu Saks chosen as new director of national museum

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

13:02

Anti-money laundering chief: Cryptocurrency licenses should be revoked Updated

12.10

Prime minister: Unvaccinated people could be moved down surgery queue Updated

11.10

Video: Trial rider Keity Meier jumps between roofs of Swissotel building

10:32

Health Board: 272 hospitalized patients, 1,228 new cases, two deaths

13:19

Prime minister distances from Tuesday's statements regarding restrictions

11.10

No new restrictions planned due to low number of covid patients

12.10

China expert: Estonia could leave 16+1, promote relations with Taiwan

12.10

Kurm: Ferry Estonia probe difficult due to wreck's shifting on seabed

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: