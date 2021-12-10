Postimees to leave Estonian newspapers' press awards system

Daily Postimees has decided to pull out of Estonia's newspaper awards system and will be decorating its journalists in house, Editor-in-Chief Marti Aavik said.

"Postimees' Jaan Tõnisson Foundation has been active for some time and issued its own press awards. And we will be doing it in unprecedented volume this year. We simply don't have the energy to do several things at once. We want to concentrate on our awards system," Aavik told ERR.

Aavik said that Postimees is not planning on leaving the Estonian Press Council.

"Most certainly not. The press in Estonia needs a self-regulatory body. This matter has been thoroughly discussed and appropriate conclusions drawn in terms of which problems the council solves," Aavik said.

"We have no intention of pulling out of common initiatives that have a clear point and benefit for all involved," Aavik added.

