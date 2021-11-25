Soaring paper prices latest issue to blight print media market

The decline of print media in the face of online publications is being exacerbated by rising paper prices, which is also pushing up prices, daily Postimees reports.

The Covid pandemic has also led to a surge in online media consumption and accompanying fall in print purchases, Postimees says (link in Estonian), while paper shortages are behind the rising prices there.

Andres Kull, the head of the Kroonpress printing house, says the price of printing has risen by 60 percent this year, plus an increase in production price.

Tõnis Peebo, Sales Director at Printall , says there may be further price increases, hence why no contracts are concluded with customers for more than a quarterly period.

Timmo Lilium, Postimees' director of distribution and customer service, said the group's paper costs come to around one million euros a year, while its printer has announced that a price rise of 60–70 percent is forecast.

The original Postimees piece (in Estonian) is here.

Postimees produces several dailies, not only the newspaper of the same name, in Tallinn, Tartu and Pärnu, but several regional variants covering much of the country, including Sakala (Viljandi County), Põhjarännik (Ida-Viru County) and Saarte Hääl (Saaremaa and the other islands). Its competitors include Eesti Päevaleht (EPL), published by the Ekspress Grupp, and Õhutleht.

