Weekly: Saaremaa local paper Meie Maa looking at closure

News
Meie Maa.
Meie Maa. Source: ERR
News

The online portal of Estonian weekly Maaleht reports that employees of local Saaremaa newspaper Meie Maa were notified of layoffs on Tuesday.

Executive manager of Meie Maa Priit Rauniste did not agree to comment over the phone and asked for questions in writing, Maaleht reports.

Meie Maa has been published on and off in Kuressaare since 1919. The paper has had different names and been published at different intervals.

Meie Maa is published today by Saaremaa Raadio OÜ owned in majority by foreign Estonian Arne Pagil (81). Saaremaa Raadio OÜ also publishes Hiiumaa newspaper Hiiu Leht.

Saaremaa is the only county to have two county papers, with businessman Vjatšeslav Leedo's Saarte Hääl published four times a week.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:12

Estonia supporting Mongolia's digital transformation

17:47

Another 500 Ukrainian refugees arrived in Estonia on Monday

17:11

Weekly: Saaremaa local paper Meie Maa looking at closure

16:47

Tartu to reduce size of planned Downtown Cultural Center

16:16

ISS: Economic relations with Russia undermining Estonian security

16:15

ISS: Security threats understated, guarding state secrets lacks resources

16:02

ISS: Right-wing extremist terrorism new potential threat

15:50

Survey: Kremlin channels lose significance with Russian-speakers in Estonia

15:26

Ukrainian official: Ukraine not asking EU countries to mediate with Russia

14:58

Union umbrella organization seeking €1,749 minimum wage for cultural sector

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

11.04

Yandex ban begins in Estonia on Monday Updated

08:40

Tallinn to buy 23 new trams from Polish manufacturer

11.04

Gallery: Anti-war protest depicting Bucha events in front of German Embassy

11.04

European Commission grants Estonian military mobility project €31 million

08.04

MP: Finland NATO accession would radically change Estonian security

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

10:05

PPA in Narva stopping drivers who display 'Ribbon of Saint George'

11:52

Police bring criminal proceedings against Martin Repinski

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: