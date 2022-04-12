Weekly: Saaremaa local paper Meie Maa looking at closure

The online portal of Estonian weekly Maaleht reports that employees of local Saaremaa newspaper Meie Maa were notified of layoffs on Tuesday.

Executive manager of Meie Maa Priit Rauniste did not agree to comment over the phone and asked for questions in writing, Maaleht reports.

Meie Maa has been published on and off in Kuressaare since 1919. The paper has had different names and been published at different intervals.

Meie Maa is published today by Saaremaa Raadio OÜ owned in majority by foreign Estonian Arne Pagil (81). Saaremaa Raadio OÜ also publishes Hiiumaa newspaper Hiiu Leht.

Saaremaa is the only county to have two county papers, with businessman Vjatšeslav Leedo's Saarte Hääl published four times a week.

--

