Newspaper sales declined but digital subscriptions increased in April

The Association of Media Companies said on Friday that, similar to March, the average circulation of all Estonian newspapers in April was less than 40,000 copies. At the same time, the number of digital subscriptions continued to rise.

Õhtuleht had the largest print circulation in April of 38,900 copies. Postimees had a circulation of 35,400 and Eesti Päevaleht 11,600.

Äripäev, which has only physically published on Fridays from April 20, was still in the group of daily newspapers in the statistics of the media association - the circulation of the business newspaper was 6,600 in April.

Compared to the previous month, the circulation decreased by 800 copies for Õhtuleht, 1,300 for Postimees and 1,200 for Eesti Päevaleht. Äripäev's circulation increased by 400.

Of the weekly newspapers, Maaleht circulation was 37,200 copies, which was 1,800 fewer than a month earlier. Eesti Ekspress was 23,000 in April, in March it had been 1,700 higher.

11,500 copies of MK-Estonia were printed in Russian compare to 12,200 a month earlier.

The number of printed county newspapers with a smaller circulation than national newspapers decreased less in absolute terms, the number of printed editions of Meie Maa, which is published in Saaremaa, increased from 6,900 in March to 8,800 in April.

Of the magazines, Teleleht (34,100), Kroonika (27,800) and Naiseleht (24,100) had the largest print run.

Although the circulation of newspapers continued to fall, with a few exceptions, the total number of paid digital subscriptions to member publications of the Estonian Media Companies Association continued to grow in April, similarly to March.

While there were a total of 87,435 paid digital subscriptions in February and 91,865 in March, there were 96,928 in April.

