ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Newspaper sales declined but digital subscriptions increased in April ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) is one of several publications in Ekspress Group's portfolio.
Daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) is one of several publications in Ekspress Group's portfolio. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

The Association of Media Companies said on Friday that, similar to March, the average circulation of all Estonian newspapers in April was less than 40,000 copies. At the same time, the number of digital subscriptions continued to rise.

Õhtuleht had the largest print circulation in April of 38,900 copies. Postimees had a circulation of 35,400 and Eesti Päevaleht 11,600.

Äripäev, which has only physically published on Fridays from April 20, was still in the group of daily newspapers in the statistics of the media association - the circulation of the business newspaper was 6,600 in April.

Compared to the previous month, the circulation decreased by 800 copies for Õhtuleht, 1,300 for Postimees and 1,200 for Eesti Päevaleht. Äripäev's circulation increased by 400.

Of the weekly newspapers, Maaleht circulation was 37,200 copies, which was 1,800 fewer than a month earlier. Eesti Ekspress was 23,000 in April, in March it had been 1,700 higher.

11,500 copies of MK-Estonia were printed in Russian compare to 12,200 a month earlier.

The number of printed county newspapers with a smaller circulation than national newspapers decreased less in absolute terms, the number of printed editions of Meie Maa, which is published in Saaremaa, increased from 6,900 in March to 8,800 in April.

Of the magazines, Teleleht (34,100), Kroonika (27,800) and Naiseleht (24,100) had the largest print run.

Although the circulation of newspapers continued to fall, with a few exceptions, the total number of paid digital subscriptions to member publications of the Estonian Media Companies Association continued to grow in April, similarly to March.

While there were a total of 87,435 paid digital subscriptions in February and 91,865 in March, there were 96,928 in April. 

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
08.05

Estonia eases border crossing restrictions with Latvia, Lithuania, Finland

08.05

Kaljulaid lays wreath to remember those who died in Second World War

08.05

Tax authority urges struggling businesses to reschedule tax arrears payment

08.05

Rent support measure for shopping mall stores to open soon

08.05

Newspaper sales declined but digital subscriptions increased in April

08.05

Defense minister: World War Two then and now, 75 years after its end

08.05

Tallinn Song Festival Grounds to start preparations for drive-in events

08.05

President: Why not lower social tax for IT companies, implement car tax

08.05

Gallery: Businessman sows grain on plot of land in Tallinn's Old Town

08.05

Guidelines for travel to Finland beginning May 14

08.05

Government allocates €14 million to support oil shale sector

08.05

EOD teams disarm 242 explosives this week

08.05

Tallink first quarter financial results negatively impacted by coronavirus

08.05

Transport had the greatest impact on the consumer price index in April

08.05

Wage compensation claims doubled to 100,000 in last five days

08.05

Kadai: No point in reopening schools at the moment

08.05

Estonian football clubs return to full contact training

08.05

Chamber of Commerce chair: State's signals to entrepreneurs too optimistic

08.05

Latvia to invest €250 million in AirBaltic following coronavirus crisis

08.05

Family group at Tallinn orphanage quarantined after positive test

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: