Newspaper circulation in Estonia falls on year to June

Several Estonian newspapers. Photo is illustrative.
Several Estonian newspapers. Photo is illustrative. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
According to data provided by the Estonian Association of Media Enterprises (EML), newspaper sales in Estonia fell this June compared to the same time last year. However, digital subscriptions to online media outlets continue to rise.

Estonian daily newspapers Õhtuleht and Eesti Päevaleht sold 32,000 and 8,600 copies respectively this June. A month earlier Õhtuleht sold 31,900 Eesti Päevaleht sold 8,800. In June 2022 however, Õhtuleht's circulation was 35,000 and Eesti Päevaleht's was 10,000.

Postimees, which also produces a daily edition, stopped publishing its circulation figures in 2021, seeing no value in doing so, as they do not accurately reflect the number of the paper's readers or subscribers.

The weekly newspaper with the highest circulation in June was Maaleht, which sold 31,700 copies. This was down however from 32,200 in May and 33,600 in June last year.

Eesti Ekspress had a circulation of 19,000 in June, the same as in May. This number was down from June last year, when Eesti Ekspress sold 20,600 copies.

While last June Äripäev had a circulation of 4,600, it stopped publishing a paper edition at the beginning of this year.

Circulation figures for Estonia's regional newspapers are also published on the EML's website. However, this only includes data for the country's so-called independent publications, thus excluding those published by Postimees Group (Järva Teataja, Lõuna-Eesti Postimees, Pärnu Postimees, Sakala, Tartu Postimees, Virumaa Teataja).

Harju Elu sold 7,000 copies in June (6,900 a year ago), while Lõunaleht had a circulation of 5,000, down from 5,600 in June 2022. The monthly circulation figures for the other regional papers are as follows: Saarte Hääl 4,600, Põhjarannik 4,000, Sõnumitooja 4,300, Võrumaa Teataja 3,000, Lääne Elu 2,300, Vooremaa 2,100, Raplamaa Sõnumid 2,000 and Hiiu Leht 2,100.

The magazine, which sold the highest number of copies in Estonia last month was Teleleht (27,200 – down from 30,200 last June). Kroonika sold 24,400 copies, Naisteleht 18,500, Tiiu 16,200, Eesti Naine 15,300, Imeline Ajalugu 14,700, Maakodu 14,100 and Ristik 13,400. All other magazines sold under 10,000 copies this June.

While the number of paper editions of Estonian newspapers and magazines has fallen, digital subscriptions to private media publications have increased.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

