Rising delivery costs force daily newspaper Õhtuleht to drop Monday edition

Price increases by state-owned delivery company Omniva have forced Estonian daily newspaper Õhtuleht to reduce the number of days on which it publishes a paper edition, to five per week. From January 9, 2023, a paper version of Õhtuleht will no longer be published on Mondays.

Õhtuleht, which with a circulation of 33,500 copies in November, claims to be the largest daily newspaper in Estonia, said it will be no longer print a paper edition on Mondays.

On Thursday, leading Estonian daily Postimees also announced that it would no longer be publishing a paper edition on Mondays from next year as a result of price increases by state-owned postal service provider Omniva.

Toomas Tiivel, CEO of Postimees Grupp, said, that the decision had been made due to continuous increases in the cost of paper and delivery well as the general rise in prices.

The final straw came after Omniva raised the price of home newspaper delivery by more than 20 percent, starting next year.

Argo Virkebau, board chair of Delfi Media, told ERR that its own daily newspaper Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) will continue to be publish a paper version on Mondays.

Eesti Päevaleht already switched to publishing five days a week in the fall of 2019, when it opted to discontinue its Saturday edition due to financial reasons.

From next year, business newspaper Äripäev, which has published a weekly edition since April 2020, will become a fully online outlet and no longer produce paper versions at all.

