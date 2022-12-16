Rising delivery costs force daily newspaper Õhtuleht to drop Monday edition

News
Newspapers,
Newspapers, Source: ERR
News

Price increases by state-owned delivery company Omniva have forced Estonian daily newspaper Õhtuleht to reduce the number of days on which it publishes a paper edition, to five per week. From January 9, 2023, a paper version of Õhtuleht will no longer be published on Mondays.

Õhtuleht, which with a circulation of 33,500 copies in November, claims to be the largest daily newspaper in Estonia, said it will be no longer print a paper edition on Mondays.

On Thursday, leading Estonian daily Postimees also announced that it would no longer be publishing a paper edition on Mondays from next year as a result of price increases by state-owned postal service provider Omniva.

Toomas Tiivel, CEO of Postimees Grupp, said, that the decision had been made due to continuous increases in the cost of paper and delivery well as the general rise in prices.

The final straw came after Omniva raised the price of home newspaper delivery by more than 20 percent, starting next year.

Argo Virkebau, board chair of Delfi Media, told ERR that its own daily newspaper Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) will continue to be publish a paper version on Mondays.

Eesti Päevaleht already switched to publishing five days a week in the fall of 2019, when it opted to discontinue its Saturday edition due to financial reasons.

From next year, business newspaper Äripäev, which has published a weekly edition since April 2020, will become a fully online outlet and no longer produce paper versions at all.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:12

Central bank chief: We'll have to raise interest rates further in future

16:44

EU adopts ninth sanctions package against Russia

16:07

Estonian banks offering better deposit rates on a German platform

15:36

Bottles and laptops can stay in bags at Tallinn Airport in the future

15:35

European Council focuses on support for Ukraine, security, energy

15:12

Mihkel Mutt: Call to the wealthy in Estonia

14:46

PPA: Tires on SUV causing deadly collision with bus were excessively worn

14:04

Ott Tänak: My goal at M-Sport is to win the world title next year

13:34

Rising delivery costs force daily newspaper Õhtuleht to drop Monday edition

13:27

Leningrad Oblast governor: Narva border crossing to close for vehicles Updated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

15.12

Tallinn street skier: It had been on my bucket list for a long time

09.12

EDF intelligence chief: Russia still has long-term offensive capabilities

15.12

Three killed in collision on Jõhvi-Tartu highway

15.12

Tallinn fines maintenance companies €270,000 for poor snow removal

13:27

Leningrad Oblast governor: Narva border crossing to close for vehicles Updated

14.12

Suspected FSB officer charged with smuggling military equipment via Estonia

11:01

US infantry unit arrives in Estonia

15.12

Competitors join Circle K fuel discount

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: