Postimees no longer published on Mondays

Leading daily Postimees said it will be published five days a week, skipping Monday in addition to Sunday, starting from next year. The paper gave Omniva's periodicals delivery price hike as the reason.

Toomas Tiivel, CEO of Postimees Grupp, said that the decision follows paper, home delivery and general price hikes.

The last straw was national mail carrier Omniva's decision to hike the price of periodicals' home delivery by 20 percent from the new year, Postimees reported.

"We weighed several options but found based on feedback from readers that hiking the price of the paper by that much would be impossible, which is why we opted for a solution with the least impact on everyone involved," Tiivel explained. "We hope that delivery on five days will allow the mail carrier to better optimize its activities."

Postimees Editor-in-Chief Priit Hõbemägi said that all Estonian media houses are facing similar challenges.

"That is why we have decided to offer our customers the print edition of Postimees Tuesday to Saturday. All of our editorial desks will continue working every day of the week and no major reorganization of work is planned," Hõbemägi said.

As compensation, the paper offers all of its private subscribers Postimees' digital access package for free for four months between December 16 and April 30.

Postimees has not published circulation figures for its print edition in recent years.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Postimees

