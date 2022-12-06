Gallery: Estonia's first 'post office of the future' opens in Tallinn

Eesti Post, Estonia's universal postal service provider operating under the Omniva brand, opened its first "post office of the future" at Tallinna Kaubamaja on Monday, the first of eight post offices across Estonia to be revamped and reopened this month and next.

With its "post office of the future," Omniva is promising customers everything they need for e-commerce and postal services paired with a more versatile, environmentally friendly and customer-oriented service, the company said in a press release.

"The postal and parcel business is rapidly changing," said Omniva board chair Mart Mägi. "Despite the strong preference for using package terminals, there are still postal services that people want provided at the post office."

According to Mägi, the new concept will offer customers modern and smart opportunities.

For example, the new post offices will sell environmentally friendly packaging. "We [also] came up with a 'take it or leave it' approach, which allows you to leave packaging at the office so that the next customer can use it for their shipment," he highlighted.

The board chair emphasized that the updated post offices will be accessible, and noted that they will be located in regional centers, making it more convenient to pair a trip to the post office with other daily errands or activities.

"The post offices of the future are prepared to offer various state and local government services in addition to postal services," he continued. "We have already taken the first step in this direction and offer, for example, the opportunity to join the universal electricity service."

All post offices to be updated within three years

In addition to a gift shop, where customers can buy books, souvenirs, traditional postage stamps and postcards, the updated locations will also have a packaging table in the middle of the post office where people can pack their packages before handing them over to Omniva for delivery.

Opening of Omniva's first new "post office of the future" at Tallinna Kaubamaja on Monday. December 5, 2022. Source: Raadio 4

Still to be updated this month are the Kristiine, Järve and Arsenal post offices in Tallinn and the post office in Keila; Tartu, Kuressaare and Rakvere post offices will follow at the beginning of next year.

Within three years, all Omniva post offices across Estonia will be updated, the company said Monday.

Omniva's post office of the future solution was developed by Urmas Pastarus in cooperation with Raul Tiitus and Birgit Palk from the architecture firm PINK

Omniva operates more than 175 post offices and postal service points across the country, as well as a network of over 1,000 package terminals throughout the Baltics, including 319 in Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!