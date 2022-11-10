Omniva opens its 1,000th parcel machine in Baltic States

Estonian state-owned postal service Omniva has unveiled its one thousandth parcel machine in the Baltic States, which opened in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, on Wednesday.

The latest addition is part of the expansion and renewal of the company's network which will see around 270 parcel machines being replaced or newly installed in the coming months.

Omniva board chair Mart Mägi said: "Since the installation of the first parcel machine 12 years ago, their operation has been characterized by both challenges and intensive development in all three Baltic States.

"It is quite symbolic that our first parcel machine was installed in Estonia, the 500th in Latvia, and the 1,000th in Lithuania. This also shows that we are growing and expanding in all three markets at the same time," Mägi added, via a press release.

"Expanding the network of parcel machines will remain one of our top priorities. The focus in strategically building the network is to ensure that each new parcel machine is installed in a location that is even more convenient and accessible for our customers," he went on.

The 1,000th parcel machine also symbolically marks a more sustainable method of delivery of parcels, he said, enabling delivery with a fraction of the amount of CO2 emissions traditional home delivery entails.

Omniva says it has invested €7.5 million euros in expanding its network in the Baltics this year.

