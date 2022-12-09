Lithuania's Venipak parcel machines expand to Estonia

International logistics company Venipak opened its first parcel machine in Tallinn's Lasnamäe Centrum on Friday and plans to add another 150 across the country.

The machines will be placed in areas where 600 or more people live and run on a "contact-free" principle.

"Contact-free means that the customer does not have to enter a PIN code, but uses a QR code to get the package — they show the QR code to the scanner and the door opens in three seconds," Artur Parv, Venipak Estonia logistics manager, told Friday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!