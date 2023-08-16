Delfi Meedia raising print newspaper prices this fall

Delfi Media, which in addition to digital content also issues print newspapers and magazines such as Eesti Päevaleht (EPL), Eesti Ekspress and Maaleht, will be raising its prices this fall.

"It's true, the price list for some of our print products will be changing from September 1," Delfi Meedia distribution and customer service director Tarvo Ulejev confirmed Wednesday, adding that the price increase will average 10.6 percent.

"The last time we increased the price of print publications was last spring," Ulejev explained. "In the meantime, home delivery and printing costs have increased dramatically. The price hike will help cover even just a little of the already increased costs."

A subscription to the daily EPL, for example, which currently costs €15.90 a month at a fixed rate, will be going up to €18 next month, according to a newsletter sent to clients.

Postimees Grupp, meanwhile, does not yet plan on raising its prices.

"We have no plans at this time to change the price list for Postimees subscriptions," said Silver Soomre, head of the media group's subscriptions business.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!