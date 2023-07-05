Daily newspaper editorials: Estonian press does not need state control

News
Several Estonian newspapers. Photo is illustrative.
Several Estonian newspapers. Photo is illustrative. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

In their editorials on Wednesday, Estonian daily newspapers Postimees and Eesti Päevaleht both criticized the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority's (TTJA) desire to add a requirement to monitor the truthfulness, impartiality and balance of news programs to the Media Services Act.

"Who is going to assess news programs and how? Will there be a 'truth commission' to ensure the 'truthful presentation of facts and events'?" asks Postimees. "Classic [writers] such as George Orwell have also referred to a 'Ministry of Truth,' and this is inherent to a totalitarian social order."

Postimees also pointed out that the self-regulation of the Estonian media is built on a bedrock of journalistic ethics and the provision of rebuttals and corrections when necessary.

"We recall, that the threat of over-regulating the Media Services Act was already present during the previous Riigikogu. Now a new attempt is being made, fueled by the initiators' lack of understanding of media freedom," Postimees said.

In its Wednesday editorial, Eesti Päevaleht said, that the Estonian press does not need state control.

"Raising the VAT on press publications, the inability of state postal company Omniva to organize the distribution of periodicals to a high standard and at an affordable price... the situation for free Estonian journalism can't get any worse, can it? Unbelievably, it can," says the editorial.

"We believe that these three episodes of harassment of the press are not interconnected or systemic. However, they do demonstrate the attitude of state agencies, officials and politicians towards free speech," the daily concludes.

"We are convinced that Estonia does not need a law like this."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mchael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

15:58

Estonian scientists await relaxation of EU GMO regulations

15:18

Mushroom season in Estonia may be delayed due to drought

14:38

Ericsson to build €155 m production and technology facility in Tallinn

13:56

National Audit Office: State has supported 36,000 companies in ten years

13:16

Kõlvart: Regulations prohibit major extension of Estonia Theater building

12:26

Economics minister: TTJA must ensure Estonia's media space is protected

11:46

Warm temperatures and low oxygen levels cause fish deaths at Estonian lakes

11:06

Tallinn's major infrastructure projects awaiting injection of state funds

10:40

Daily newspaper editorials: Estonian press does not need state control

10:00

Norstat ratings: Support up for Reform, down for Eesti 200

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

03.07

New residential area with 1,000 apartments planned for Tallinn's outskirts

04.07

Five-story hotel planned for Tallinn's Kalasadama tänav

04.07

Kallas: People have realized Estonia exists — that's a good thing

09:14

Almost one-third of luxury cars registered as company vehicles

04.07

Several Tallinn Stock Exchange growth companies made losses last year

04.07

Number of prisoners in Estonian jails falls below 2,000 for first time

04.07

XIII Youth Song and Dance Festival hosts around 90,000

04.07

Feature: When grass roots not only sprout

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: