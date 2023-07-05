TTJA: Monitoring proposal only concerns broadcasts from third countries

News
Kristi Talving.
Kristi Talving. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Proposals to monitor the media for bias put forward by the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA) will only apply to programs from third countries, Director General Kristi Talving said on Wednesday. She apologized for the confusion.

The discussions surrounding an interview on Tuesday show that the press continues to do a good job as society's watchdog, Talving said.

She stressed the agency should have clarified the new rules would only apply to service providers from countries outside the European Union.

"As the head of the agency, I feel it is important to apologize for any misunderstanding that may have arisen and to clarify once again that the proposal was based on the need to protect the Estonian information space from hostile information attacks from third countries," she said.

On Tuesday, Helen Rohtla, the head of the agency's information society department, told ERR that Estonia should follow Latvia's lead where the media is under greater scrutiny.

Talving said the proposal was submitted during the ideas-gathering stage of amending the Media Services Act. 

"The purpose of carrying out pre-screening of non-EU channels wishing to enter the Estonian media market is to prevent the dissemination of information damaging to the information space and endangering security," she said.

The official clarified that many media channels incite anger and broadcast war propaganda and the TTJA has restricted access to these since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Grete-Liina Roosve, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

21:49

Finnish PM: Relations with Estonia are stronger than ever

21:14

TTJA: Monitoring proposal only concerns broadcasts from third countries

20:08

Analyst: Economic slowdown not affecting Estonia's labor market

19:11

Estonian court rejects full mobile phone ban for detention center residents

17:54

Latvian president to visit Estonia next week

16:59

National Audit Office: State has supported 36,000 companies in ten years Updated

16:46

Two Song and Dance Festivals could be held simultaneously in 2028

16:20

Scientists await relaxation of EU GMO rules, but the issue is contentious Updated

15:18

Mushroom season in Estonia may be delayed due to drought

14:38

Ericsson to build €155 m production and technology facility in Tallinn

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

03.07

New residential area with 1,000 apartments planned for Tallinn's outskirts

04.07

Five-story hotel planned for Tallinn's Kalasadama tänav

09:14

Almost one-third of luxury cars registered as company vehicles

04.07

Kallas: People have realized Estonia exists — that's a good thing

11:06

Tallinn's major infrastructure projects awaiting injection of state funds

14:38

Ericsson to build €155 m production and technology facility in Tallinn

04.07

Number of prisoners in Estonian jails falls below 2,000 for first time

04.07

Several Tallinn Stock Exchange growth companies made losses last year

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: