Media VAT hike in Estonia comes as Russia spending 'billions' on media

News
Several Estonian newspapers. Photo is illustrative.
Several Estonian newspapers. Photo is illustrative. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

A planned VAT hike on media publications comes exactly at a time when the Russian Federation is pumping funds into its own media and propaganda efforts, anti-misinformation website Propastop reports.

Priit Hõbemägi, editor-in-chief of Postimees, said that the planned VAT increase on the media: "Comes at a time when Russia is investing more and more money in influencing the mindset of people in Estonian with its propaganda, fake news and by other methods; but it is the media that plays an important role in identifying, refuting, or exposing these things."

By way of example, Propastop reports, days before the decision to increase the VAT on the media in Estonia, a Kremlin-affiliated internet institute announced it would be distributing 20 billion rubles (around €220 million) in grants to creators of "patriotic content" in 2023 alone.

The internet organization, the IRI, includes on its panel the deputy head of the Russian president' office, the Duma's culture committee chair, and, perhaps most familiar to readers in English, Margarita Simonyan, Editor-in-Chief of English-language pro-Kremlin news portal RT, Postimees reports, while the inevitable complex web of personal relations linked to major energy companies and organizations can be traced through in relation to this body as well.

The Estonian government plans to hike VAT on the media from its current rate of 5 percent, to 9 percent.

The full Propastop article is here.

Propastop is fully staffed by volunteers from the Defense League (Kaitseliit).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

lihtsad uudised

watch on ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:21

EDF colonel: Attrition warfare sets in, even as Ukraine has slim advantage

14:47

Media VAT hike in Estonia comes as Russia spending 'billions' on media

14:22

Economist: We may see rise in unemployment this fall

13:59

Daily: Russian confectionery firm seeks to enter 'friendly' Estonian market

13:14

Tallinn back to mowing grass again

12:54

Ukrainian singer Ruslana to appear at free concert in Tallinn next week

12:08

Enefit Green's July electricity production up 19 percent to 81.8 GWh

11:27

Riigikogu committee chair calls for prime minister to give evidence

11:01

Prosecutor's Office has not as yet charged anyone in Slava Ukraini case

10:36

Coalition to weigh increasing annual dental benefits

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.08

Coastal engineer: Estonia is not a paradise with 'pleasant' climate change

10.08

Tallinn installing green roofs on city center bus shelters

10.08

Estonia now UK military's largest overseas deployment worldwide

10.08

Almost every third registered vehicle unused in Estonia

09.08

Russian-taken military vehicle in Ukraine does not reveal Estonian secrets

10.08

Sanctioned goods reaching Estonia originate in countries other than Russia

10.08

First car tax amendment proposals land

10.08

Government members divided over president's office scandal

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: