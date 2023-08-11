Daily: Russian confectionery firm seeks to enter 'friendly' Estonian market

News
Elza logo.
Elza logo. Source: Elza social media page.
News

A Russian manufacturer of cookies, marshmallows and other sweet foods which has very close ties to the military-industrial complex in that country plans to expand to Estonia, which the company deems a "friendly" nation, daily Postimees reports.

Citing a Russian source, Postimees says on its English-language page that the company, Elza, based in Armavir, a small city in Krasnodar oblast in southern Russia, is gearing up to enter the Estonian market, where it hopes to sell cookies, marmalade and other sweet products.

However, Elza, at least going by its director's social media page, Postimees reports, seems to be a strong backer of Russia's military and has, among other communications, received a note of thanks from the commander of a motorized rifle battalion – the implication being that Elza has a contract to supply Russian military customers.

While Elza wishes to expand into the EU as well, it is doing so initially via "friendly" countries such as Estonia, the director, Tamerlan Kazakov, said.

Elza also exports its products to Iran, Postimees reports.

Elza states on its website that it produces various types of sugar, sweet, oatmeal and glazed cookies, oriental sweets, biscuit and puff pastry products, marshmallow, fruit jelly among other items.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

