Freight carriers reorganizing following Russia sanctions

News
Narva border crossing.
Narva border crossing. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR
News

Transport companies that used to haul freight to Russia are reorganizing their activities in the wake of sanctions as customers are no longer interested in trading with Estonia's eastern neighbor.

The EU has been laying down wave after wave of sanctions against Russia since the war in Ukraine, banning the movement of goods to and from the country, which has caused trade to dry up.

The recent sanctions package entered into force on June 23 and prohibits, among other things, the transit of goods and technology through Russia to fight attempts to circumvent sanctions.

Stark Logistics has decades of experience in the field of road transport and employs a logistics specialist focusing on Russia. Kristjan Kraag, executive manager of the firm, told ERR that the company has virtually no freight going to Russia these days.

"Customers in Estonia, our haulage partners dialed back. Our volumes have fallen so much we've been forced to reorient our activities. We have trucks going to the Baltics, Scandinavia and Poland instead."

In addition to almost all goods groups being covered by sanctions, the company has not made an effort to maintain its business in Russia. The few trips we make now are largely the last loads. "A part of it is moving factory fittings out or bringing them back home so companies can wrap up," he remarked.

Kraag said the situation is the same for other similar logistics firms whose Russian freight volumes are dwindling, which causes them to restructure their activities. No one wants to work with Russia, which is becoming a niche field.

Dmitri Beloussov, head of Vervo Eesti OÜ, gave a similar description of the situation.

While the company's website still lists Russia as a destination, Vervo no longer hauls freight across Estonia's eastern border. Beloussov said it is virtually impossible to do anything in Russia.

"There is nothing happening on that heading. There are no goods we could haul to or from there," he said.

"Nothing is moving, and companies [that used to concentrate on Russian freight] are selling their trucks or developing other business avenues, hauling to Europe."

ERR did not manage to find a single transport company that is still actively hauling goods to and from Russia, while most have not decided against it on principle.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

lihtsad uudised

watch on ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:09

Liivalaia former courthouse auction deadline passes with no bids received

07:53

Freight carriers reorganizing following Russia sanctions

17.08

Joanna Concejo's illustrations on display at Children's Literature Center

17.08

Baltic home loan interest rates highest in EU

17.08

Elektrilevi to invest millions in island power lines

17.08

Narva wants four streets to retain names of Red Army soldiers

17.08

Population register data not misused by advertisers

17.08

Social scientists at University of Tartu postpone vote on Eamets' dismissal Updated

17.08

Tallinn charity concert to raise funds for bomb shelters in eastern Ukraine

17.08

PPA: Huge rise in Russian citizens seeking protection in Estonia last year

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

17.08

Estonia to ask Latvia about Salacgriva Bridge

17.08

Estonian MFA recommends avoiding crowds in Sweden

13.08

Gallery: The Weeknd brings high energy to Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

17.08

Kallas: Disturbing when a woman's only value is how many children she has

16.08

Weak Russian ruble encouraging cross-border trade in Estonia's border town

17.08

Russia, Belarus residents in Estonia vote ban affects almost 69,000 people

15.08

Klasche, Poopuu: Hiding radical conservative ideas behind 'science'

16.08

Major revamp of historic Patarei Sea Fortress is gaining momentum

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: