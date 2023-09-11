Private vehicles with Russian plates banned from entering EU

Estonian-Russian border checkpoint in Narva.
Estonian-Russian border checkpoint in Narva. Source: ERR
Under guidelines issued by the European Commission on Friday, member states should not allow cars with Russian license plates to enter the EU. This ban applies not just to private vehicles, but also to company transport operations. Enforcement of these sanctions is mandatory for member states.

On September 8, the European Commission published new sanctions enforcement guidelines, according to which members of the trade bloc may not permit private individuals' vehicles with Russian plates into the EU, Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat writes (link in Finnish).

These aren't new sanctions on Russia, however, as private vehicles are already subject to an import ban in the EU; the Commission just provided new guidelines regarding how to interpret that ban.

A Commission representative likewise confirmed Monday that as the sanctions are part of EU law, then member states are obligated to enforce them.

The entry ban on vehicles with Russian plates nonetheless doesn't apply to vehicles owned by either EU citizens or their immediate family members.

Private vehicles, commercial transport both banned

The guidelines published Friday (link to PDF) states that it doesn't matter whether the use of a vehicle is private or commercial; in both cases it is subject to sanctions on vehicles originating in Russia.

The guidelines likewise state that this ban applies to vehicles with Russian plates and which are registered in Russia, as they most likely originate in Russia. The duration of their possible stay in the EU is likewise irrelevant to enforcing this sanction.

No additional transitional period is foreseen for this ban either, the guidelines explain.

Luxury items sanctioned as well

EU sanctions likewise prohibit the import of gold and luxury goods from Russia. This ban doesn't extend to Russian tourists' personal gold jewelry or luxury clothing items, so long as customs officials determine that they are owned by those individuals and not intended for sale.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

