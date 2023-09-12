German minister to ERR: Defense spending to rise to 2 percent of GDP

News
Boris Pistorius talking to ERR Monday.
Boris Pistorius talking to ERR Monday. Source: ERR
News

Germany's Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius told ERR Monday that his country will be boosting defense spending at a time when the defense industry in the European Union's largest nation is boosting output volumes, both to meet the union's needs and those of Ukraine.

This means that Germany's annual defense budget will be 2 percent of GDP per annum, starting from 2024.

Talking to ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) Monday, Minister Pistorius said: "We will meet the 2 percent already next year by spending the special fund together with my original budget, and we will of course reach that purpose, that aim of 2 percent from next year on, and I think we will even increase it during the next years, but there's still a way to go."

As to interviewer Joakim Klementi's noting that while critics suggest Germany is perhaps preparing itself for distant conflict, Estonia and other Eastern Flank nations are preparing to defend their own ground inch by inch, Pistorius said: "I don't understand that question because a couple of weeks ago I announced that we would build up a brigade in Lithuania; closer than that is not possible – this is not a long-distance war or a preparation for something that might happen a thousand or two thousand kilometers away. We are preparing and we are willing to take our responsibility in terms of the eastern flank, in terms of the protection of the eastern flank, and together with our eastern NATO allies."

The German defense minister made his comments in the context of an agreement signed Monday by Estonia and Latvia for the acquisition of InfraRed Imaging System Tail/Thrust Vector-Controlled (IRIS-T SLM) medium range infrared homing surface-to-air missiles from German firm Diehl Defense, at a price tag of close to €400 million, the largest defense contract signed by Estonia to date.

An agreement of intent to cooperate with Germany in the development of a common European air defense system was also signed Monday.

Estonia's defense spending is 2.5 percent of GDP per annum.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Joakim Klementi.

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:40

Latvian border guard wants to shut down border checkpoint with Belarus

14:02

Ministry aims to even up civil service employee, official employment links

13:27

Kersti Kaljulaid: Sanctions on Russia require regular renewal

12:46

Central bank economist: Estonia's export difficulties have not eased

12:18

ERR in Germany: Taurus missiles to Ukraine conversation is ongoing

11:37

EKRE chair: We're taking Riigikogu board to court

11:20

Gallery: Isamaa-led anti-car tax protest pickets the Riiigkogu

10:44

Bank of Estonia: External economy activity down in second quarter of 2023

10:07

Over 30 people leave Center Party after Kõlvart elected leader

08:59

Gallery: Estonian National Library original 1980s construction

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.09

Private vehicles with Russian plates banned from entering EU Updated

11.09

NATO to hold largest exercise since Cold War on eastern flank

11.09

Tallinn will have to order its shade trees from abroad

11.09

Estonia inks contract to buy IRIS-T medium-range air defense systems

08:38

Major Tallinn road intersection reopens to traffic Tuesday

10.09

Gallery: Mihhail Kõlvart elected new Center Party chair at Paide congress

11.09

Bill tied to intoxication of cyclists leaves police perplexed

11.09

Ratas and Kiik: Dozens contemplating quitting Center

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: