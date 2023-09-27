Pistorius: Ukraine's victory is not the basis of Germany's security policy

While Berlin believes Ukraine must win the war, it is not the basis of Germany's national defense strategy, German Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius told ERR during a visit to Tallinn on Tuesday.

While German politicians have said Ukraine must win the war, they have not said Russia must lose it.

"It is not the task of the national security strategy to say who has to win the war. I said it quite clearly Ukraine must win the war. But the definition of the winning of the war is something only Ukraine can decide, not us. This has nothing to do with our security strategy," Pistorius told ERR.

The defense minister is on a three-day visit to Estonia. On Tuesday he visited Ämari Airbase with Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) and the Memorial to the Victims of Communism in Tallinn.

The pair also gave a press conference and Pistorius said he is "optimistic" Germany will reach NATO's goal of allocating 2 percent of GDP to defense spending.

Pistorius will also attend the Annual Baltic Conference on Defense (ABCD) in Tallinn which started this evening.

--

