Estonia's defense budget to reach 3.2 percent of GDP in 2024

News
Boris Pistorius and Hanno Pevkur during a press conference at the Ministry of Defense on Septebember 26, 2023.
Boris Pistorius and Hanno Pevkur during a press conference at the Ministry of Defense on Septebember 26, 2023. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia's defense budget will surpass 3 percent of GDP for the first time next year, Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference alongside German Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius on Tuesday afternoon, Pevkur told journalists: "Estonia is committed to high defense spending of at least 3 percent [of GDP], to be honest, just today the Estonian government approved next year's budget which foresees 3.2 percent for defense spending for the next year."

Earlier on Tuesday, the government passed its 2024 budget which allocates €1.33 billion in 2024 for defense spending and around €5.6 billion for the 2024-27 period.  

This is the first time Estonia has allocated more than 3 percent of its GDP to defense.

Pevkur also said more than €2.5 billion will be spent to procure defense equipment over the next four years, almost 54 percent.

The minister said Estonia is committed to fulfilling Article Three of the NATO charter, which emphasizes member states' commitments to developing their own defense capabilities.

This year, spending was forecast to be 2.73 percent, according to NATO's calculations.

Germany "optimistic" for 2 percent goal in 2024

Pistorius, who is on a three-day visit to Tallinn, said he was "optimistic" about Germany's defense spending next year in relation to the 2 percent of GDP goal.

He also highlighted that only 10 of NATO's 31 members currently spend 2 percent on defense: "So, we are not the last and, of course, we do not want to be the last."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

Know your languages?

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:40

Entrepreneurs, Fiscal Council think new budget could be more ambitious

19:13

Estonia's parliament committee recommends using Königsberg not Kaliningrad

18:50

Georgian president: Nagorno-Karabakh events will change Caucasus' fate

18:01

Estonia to close New York and San Francisco consulates in 2024

17:52

Estonia's defense budget to reach 3.2 percent of GDP in 2024

17:31

Kati Kusmin appointed new EISA head

16:54

Estonia's labor market in good shape but reacting to economic situation

16:15

100 new school teachers start working in Ida-Viru County

15:41

Executive: Climate law legislative intent document too vague

15:09

Average speed pilot project to launch on 4 Estonian highways

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.09

Astronomer: Northern Lights will be visible more often until 2025

25.09

Five tram lines available in Tallinn in October

10:52

Bank of Estonia forecasts recession at 2.2 percent

10:05

Regional affairs minister: Free county public transport to end next year

25.09

Interview: Estonia has overlooked a generation of young Russians

13:42

Kaja Kallas to BBC: Of course I have thought about stepping down

19:13

Estonia's parliament committee recommends using Königsberg not Kaliningrad

10:26

Ratas: Abolishing free public transport a huge mistake

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: