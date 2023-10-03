Pistorius to ERR: Russia is a threat, while we don't know for how long

News
Photo: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Germany's first national defense strategy references Russia as a temporary threat, and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told ERR in an interview that there can be no doubt Russia is a threat at least for the coming years. The minister added that Berlin estimates the war in Ukraine will last for a long time.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced an additional defense fund of €100 billion following the start of Russia's war. Have you spent it and on what?

It would be curious to see €100 billion spent in a single year, but we will have spent or tied up in contracts 66 percent of it by the end of this year, which is very good.

Part of it is tripling ammunition production, but what else?

Everything. It's new aircraft, ammunition, new tanks. Everything we need will be procured with that special fund, which is complemented by the normal budget.

When signing the contract with Estonia and Latvia for the IRIS-T procurement, you said at the press conference that Germany's defense spending will reach 2 percent of GDP next year and perhaps even more. What is the target? Is it 3 percent or more?

There is no target. We need [to make] every effort to reach 2 percent every year, but I'm sure we will go beyond in the next years.

You are preparing to station a brigade in Lithuania. What are the plans, when will we see the first buildings go up?

We will have a roadmap for that by end of November or early December by which time we will know more or less which steps need to be taken.

For example, infrastructure. We need barracks, depots, exercise areas, infrastructure for our soldiers' families. It is a real challenge for Lithuania, as well as for us. It's unprecedented for the German Bundeswehr. We have never deployed a full brigade abroad. We will see the brigade built up over the coming years, beginning probably at the end of 2024.

Are German soldiers ready to go there and live in Lithuania?

That is the aim, but we are not talking about that yet, as we are building up the infrastructure and the framework. Of course, one part of that framework is making it possible for our soldiers to go there, and to go there voluntarily.

Let us talk also of the Zeitenwende and your national security strategy. In it, you imply that Russia is a temporary threat? How do you see Russia?

Well, as a temporary threat.

Could it also be a friend at some point?

That would be like looking into a crystal ball. I don't know that, but for the next years at least – I don't know how long – it is a threat and there's no doubt about it. We will not allow any doubt about that.

Ukraine is saying they do not have enough ammo or special weapons, like the Taurus [missile system]. When will they get those things, considering that the U.S. has already decided, presumably, to give them ATACMS missiles?

As you say, presumably. I have no confirmation of that at this time. But anyway, we are the second biggest supporter of Ukraine after the U.S. We do everything, we delivered tanks, we delivered air defense systems, like Patriot and IRIS-T. Those systems save Ukrainian lives night and day. We delivered howitzers, artillery etc. We are really supporting Ukraine. Sometimes, our decisions take time so we can be sure they are the right ones.

Only providing the necessary equipment gradually amounts to prolonging the war.

This is our responsibility together with our partners and allies to guarantee and achieve that Ukraine will be supported by all of us sustainably, not just in the short run.

So, it will be long-time support?

We need to count on that, yes.

What about the possibility of Germany producing ammo with Estonia in Estonia?

We talked about that, and we will talk about it again later. We have to explore in which fields more cooperation and industrial production in Estonia would be possible. But this is not primarily a question for the German government but rather its defense industry, which is privately owned.

But if the German government asks them to produce more?

That's what I'm saying. We have to sit down and talk about the possibilities.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:35

Kaja Kallas advises press to pin more blame on Kaljulaid in Alexela case

17:20

Education minister has not intervened in Mailis Reps case

16:55

Statistics: Estonian residents traveling more domestically and abroad

16:14

Estonia's peat industry seeking emissions reduction clarity from state

15:58

Supreme Court throws out Õhtuleht vote-buying allegations appeal

15:40

Listen to Klassikaraadio's live concert broadcasts this fall

15:23

Interview | Ex-minister searches for deal to wrap up civil case against her

15:10

Budget 2024: Who gets what?

14:44

Foreign visits needing security clearance notification quadruples

14:15

DirtFish: Ott Tänak rejoins Hyundai for 2024

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

24.01

Finnish broadcaster: Violent gangs in Sweden run from abroad

30.09

Archeologists discover human bones and Viking-era settlement in Viru-Nigula

08:07

Mupo, language board concerned over Tallinn Bolt drivers' Estonian skills

02.10

Estonia purchasing ATACMS as US presses on with replacement system

02.10

Statistics Estonia: Higher degree, higher salary?

02.10

September 2023 in Estonia the warmest since records began

02.10

Top NATO general: All of society must pitch in to secure eastern flank

02.10

Early medieval Estonia's favorite color was 'blackish blue'

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: