Decision to station Bundeswehr brigade in Lithuania no change for Estonia

Germany said on Monday that it is prepared to station a Bundeswehr brigade permanently in Lithuania. This does nothing to change Estonia and the UK's plan where most of the British brigade designated for the defense of Estonia will only arrive in case of an emergency.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the decision to station a brigade's worth or around 4,000 German troops permanently in Lithuania does not constitute a change of heart. But there have been debates in all Baltic countries on whether allied troops meant to secure NATO's eastern flank should be permanently on location or whether prepositioned equipment and a smaller contingent of troops, with the rest of the unit prepared to move out at a moment's notice, suffices.

The Lithuanians have been calling for the former option from the first, said Tomas Jermalavičius, research fellow at the International Center for Defense and Security (ICDS) in Tallinn.

"Different interpretations emerged after the Lithuanian president and German chancellor's joint statement last year. The Germans rather saw it as what Estonia and the U.K. have agreed – that not all units have to be in Lithuania permanently. The Lithuanians disagreed and said the entire brigade should be physically stationed in Lithuania."

This means the Lithuanians got what they had been asking for. But it seems Pistorius' message has taken some in Berlin by surprise," Jermalavičius said.

"Some in Berlin approved of the decision and said it was part of Zeitenwende (a security and defense policy turn phrased by Chancellor Olaf Scholz – ed.) and proof that Germany is dedicated to collective defense. Some even described it as the shadow brigade morphing into Berlin's brigade, meaning that the plan will be realized. Still, cautious voices in Berlin suggest Germany might not be ready to carry it out."

The research fellow added that Germany has a lot of other NATO commitments.

"Collective defense more than protecting Lithuania"

That is why Germany's promise comes with two conditions. Lithuania needs to have the necessary infrastructure for hosting the Germans – training areas, barracks and accommodation for soldiers' families etc. Secondly, the German brigade in Lithuania needs to fit into updated NATO defense plans for the Baltic region.

"Boris Pistorius is betting heavily on the promise. After all, it is the single greatest placement of German troops in another country since World War II. It is a major step to take for Germany. It seems there is political will in Germany meant to break down bureaucratic barricades and solve the Bundeswehr's bottlenecks, including staff and equipment shortages."

Therefore, it will take some time for the German brigade to arrive in Lithuania. The German Defense Ministry plans to ready the brigade by 2025 and the Lithuanians to finish building the necessary infrastructure by 2026.

No British brigade permanently in Estonia

Germany's decision will not change Estonia's plans and those of the U.K. Estonia's agreement with the Brits is different, Madis Roll, head of the NATO and EU department of the Estonian Defense Ministry, explained.

"Lithuania's request has always had a political dimension. They are still talking about deterrence through presence. Our approach has been to achieve deterrence through real military capacity."

The commander of the EDF has said that the allied brigade does not have to be physically located in Estonia, Roll suggested. The main thing is for the whole brigade to be capable of moving to Estonia quickly and at very short notice. Roll admitted that Germany and Lithuania have managed to hash out the details quicker than Estonia and the Brits, while a specific brigade has been designated for the defense of Estonia.

"They have already set up forward headquarters for their brigade in Estonia. Brig. Gen. Harris is in Estonia. We also have the division advisory body, helping us set up our own division. Other aspects are still being negotiated in terms of what else should be prepositioned. What kind of equipment and how much of it needs to be stored in Estonia."

More details should be available after the Vilnius summit in two weeks' time, Roll said. Jermalavičius said that the agreement between Estonia and the U.K. is a sensible compromise.

"Both the Estonian and U.K. sides agree that a brigade might not be enough in a conflict. The most important thing is for allies to have the necessary capabilities and units ready to deploy to where they need to go."

Militarily speaking, the most important thing is to have a feasible plan, as opposed to the physical location of troops, the researcher emphasized.

"But politically, it seems that the boots on the ground thing matters in Lithuania. Lithuania's geographic location is more vulnerable considering the Suwalki Gap, the nearness of Königsberg [Kaliningrad] and the fact that Belarus has become an extension of Russia in military terms. The Lithuanian capital is also rather close to the border."

That is why Lithuanian politicians and public have wished for permanent allied presence. The ICDS recently analyzed the U-K.'s role in defending the Baltics.

"We analyzed London's position in June. London does not want to promise more than what has already been agreed. It seems that Berlin's decision took them by surprise. I'm sure there will be pressure from Tallinn on the Brits to match Germany's contribution."

But Jermalavičius suggested that the Brits are not keen to ramp up their contribution. The Brits' message going into the Vilnius summit is that they have fulfilled almost all pledges made to defend the Baltics. It would be difficult to do more, take on other obligations, considering the capacity of the British armed forces. Therefore, it is unlikely their plans will change," the researcher said.

"Unless someone very high up gets involved and forces the British Ministry of Defense to change course."

