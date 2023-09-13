Estonia's Russian car entry ban in effect from 10 am Wednesday

News
{{1694589540000 | amCalendar}}
Cars awaiting entry from Russia into Estonia at the Narva 1 border checkpoint.
Cars awaiting entry from Russia into Estonia at the Narva 1 border checkpoint. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Estonia has banned motor vehicles with Russian license plates from entering the country, as they are subject to EU sanctions.

With this step, Estonia has adhered to new guidelines issued by the European Commission (link to PDF) on Friday, September 8 regarding the enforcement of existing sanctions, according to which which EU member states may not allow cars with Russian license plates into the EU.

This ban applies not just to private vehicles, but also to company transport operations. Enforcement of these sanctions is mandatory for member states.

"Sanctions against Russia have one goal —to force the aggressor state to retreat to its state borders," Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE) said Wednesday, commenting on the move.

"Insofar as the European Commission newly further clarified the current sanction and Estonia considers it necessary to utilize all opportunities to raise the price of aggression for Russia, we found in consultation with Latvian and Lithuanian authorities that restrictions are most effective when jointly enforcing sanctions," Läänemets continued.

In accordance with the Commission guidelines, the motor vehicle entry ban applies regardless of the owner or driver's grounds for their stay in Estonia or the EU. It nonetheless doesn't extend to vehicles owned by either EU citizens or their immediate family members.

Vehicles with Russian plates will be permitted to leave Estonia and/or cross the EU's internal borders.

Upon the arrival of a vehicle with Russian plates at an Estonian border checkpoint, the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA) will perform the relevant procedures. The driver or owner of a vehicle subject to the entry ban will thereafter either have to return to Russia together with the vehicle or cross the border without it.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

