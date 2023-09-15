PPA: Eastern border crossing advance reservation prices to go up

Sign indicating the vehicle waiting areas adjacent to the Koidula border checkpoint in Setomaa, Southeastern Estonia. September 1, 2023.
Sign indicating the vehicle waiting areas adjacent to the Koidula border checkpoint in Setomaa, Southeastern Estonia. September 1, 2023. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
Drivers crossing Estonia's eastern border into Russia in a vehicle can do so either by reserving a time in advance or on a first come, first served basis on site. Those who want to book ahead to cross will soon have to pay more to do so, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said Friday.

Booking an advance reservation for crossing the Estonian border into Russia will soon cost drivers not €5, but €9. Crossing on a first come, first served basis, however, will still remain free, the PPA said in a press release.

Private companies operate both the border crossing booking system and the vehicle waiting areas located adjacent to Estonia's border checkpoints, and under the State Borders Act are entitled to charge for these reservations.

As these companies' costs have gone up, so, too, will the cost of booking advance border crossing reservations.

While the price of booking ahead will be increasing from €5 to €9, booking a bus ahead will soon run drivers €16, marking a significant increase from the previous symbolic price of just €1.

Advance reservations for trucks, meanwhile, already cost €16, and this price will not be going up.

This change will not apply to buses serving regularly scheduled routes, which are allowed to cross the border on a priority basis and without an appointment.

According to Veiko Kommusaar, director of the PPA's Border Guard Department, the price of an advanced booking comprises several different elements, including not just the development and maintenance of the booking system itself, but also that of the waiting areas as well.

"We understand that the price increase is frustrating for those crossing the border," Kommusaar acknowledged. "But we also understand that the companies managing the waiting areas can't provide this service at a loss for long."

When exactly these companies will be raising their prices is up to them; the agreement regarding the price increase is effective from Sunday.

Estonia continues to urge Estonian residents not to travel to Russia without good reason.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

PPA: Eastern border crossing advance reservation prices to go up

